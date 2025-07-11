By Gerrino Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

Despite recent setbacks with a number of boats being sidelined for either

routine servicing or due to running aground and needing repairs the

Royal Bahamas Defence Force is determined to do everything in its

power to properly protect the nations’ borders, fishing grounds and

territorial waters.

This week RBDF Commodore Floyd Moxey said four newly appointed safe

boats will be deployed to strategic locations around the country to assist with

ongoing border security efforts in collaboration with the United States and Turks

and Caicos Islands. His comments came at a special seminar to brief Defence

Force Officers on the financial allocations afforded them in the current budget.

The safe boats are fast, can enter shallow waters and travel from New

Providence to Inagua at top speed without refueling and will help to

protect the fishing resources of the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference to discuss government

finances and safeguarding the nations’ borders he told reporters that the

RBDF will deploy four of the recently acquired state of the art safe boats

to strategic locations around The Bahamas to fight against illegal

migration and poaching.

He said, ‘We spent some time determining where was the best places in

the country to locate those safe boats and we have determined that we

will locate one in the northern Bahamas, as of July 7 th one of them would

be operating out of Abaco, we sent one to Grand Bahama and one to

Mathew Town Inagua and one to Gun Point in Ragged Island.”

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson noted that the government intends to

upgrade the RBDF fleet including a new flagship vessel that could cost a

hefty sum of money.

He said, “When you look at the budget you may not see the full extent of

the project in the budget. So for example you would not see in the

defense force budget the $90 million for the refurbishment of the fleet,

you may see a portion of it but you would not see the whole thing, and

this is where forward planning strategic planning takes place. This is

where you as a team schedule consider move resources around to be able

to effectively deliver these services to the public.

For the defense force we have modernization of the fleet as well as

refurbishing the fleet, the total of that could be close to $100 million

when you consider the new ship which is the new flagship which the

defense force is considering acquiring,” said Mr. Wilson.

Commodore Moxey explained that they are in the final phase of doing a

draft proposal for a 62 meter ship that will become the flagship of RBDF

which is an offshore patrol craft that will “assist greatly in defending the

territorial waters of The Bahamas.”

Meanwhile, as it relates to illegal migration he said, “We are watching

the push and pull situation in Haiti, the gang violence and so we are

sending our patrol boats to the southern Bahamas to ensure that we

maintain that present and posture in the southern Bahamas in the event

of any mass migration from Haiti. We are using our air assets and we

are using our surface assets to do that.”

As was identified by former Commodore Dr. Raymond King, Captain

Moxey noted that illegal migrants are changing their mode of operation

and the type of vessels they use to conduct human smuggling exercises.

He said “Just yesterday (Sunday July 6 th ) we discovered that there was a

Haitian landing in the Turks and Caicos Islands and they are using

motorized boats as opposed to the traditional sailing vessels that we

would have seen in the 2000’s and 1990’s.”

As recent as June 22 nd 64 illegal migrants including 50 males and 14

females were apprehended in a white cabin cruiser style vessel near the

Hole in The Wall in Abaco presumably attempting to smuggle their way

into the USA.

The four new safe boats acquired from Safe Boats International and the

U.S. were officially commissioned on Friday May 30 th at the RBDF

Harbour Patrol Unit on East Bay Street. The Minister of National

Security Wayne Munroe, Minister of Education, Technical and

Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin, leader and deputy leader of

the Opposition Michael Pintard and Shanendon Cartwright were also in

attendance along with U.S. Charge d’ Affaires Kimberly Furnish.

Commodore Moxey noted that poaching by Dominican fishermen and

American charter boats continues to be a problem.

As for the Dominican poachers he said, “Our intelligence is telling us

that they are basically operating out of our territorial waters and they are

sending smaller dingies into our waters and so that is what we are paying

attention to our patrol crafts are in those areas, and we are deterring

them and hopefully we will be able to intercept them if the cross into our

Great Bahama Bank.

“Because at this time of the year we get reports of Dominicans on our

banks so we are deploying our surface assets to the Great Bahama Bank

to ensure that our marine resources are protected for our fishermen when

crawfish season opens on the 1 st August,” said Moxey.

In addition to other assets and increased man power the four new safe

boats are expected to enhance the nations’ maritime security capabilities

in regards to strengthening border security and territorial defense.