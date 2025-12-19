BY ARIANNA NEELY

BAHAMA JOURNAL STAFF WRITER

The Bahamas is on track to have its lowest annual murder count since the COVID-19 Pandemic, an achievement that observers and analysts believe is due to government anti-crime initiatives like Clear, Hold, Build.

Up to press time, there were 81 murders in The Bahamas for 2025. The last time there were fewer than 100 murders was in 2020, when 73 murders were recorded. Officials attribute that low number to the restrictions that were placed on the populace. In 2019, there were 79 murders and 91 murders in 2018. At the end of 2024, the murder count was 120.

National Security Minister Hon. Wayne Munroe, although optimistic about the lower figure said that “even one life lost is too many”, noting that authorities continue to analyze the data to understand what is driving the reduction in killings.

Mr. Munroe pointed to changes in bail policy and a tougher stance by prosecutors and the courts as one possible factor, explaining that in previous years a significant number of murder victims had extensive interactions with the criminal justice system.

The 2024 crime report revealed that 33 murder victims were killed while on bail, 25 were wearing electronic monitoring devices at the time of their deaths, and approximately 80 victims were already known to police. Minister Munroe said those figures prompted amendments to bail laws, increased objections by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a more cautious approach by the courts when granting bail.

In addition to legislative changes, the minister credited expanded youth intervention and crime prevention initiatives, including programmes such as HYPE, Second Shot, and the revitalisation of urban renewal efforts, as part of a broader strategy to curb violence

At the same time, Mr. Munroe acknowledged emerging concerns within the crime data, particularly an increase in murders linked to domestic disputes, relationship conflicts, and lack of self-control cases that do not always fit the traditional profile of organized criminal activity. He also flagged a rise in suicides and attempted suicides as an issue requiring urgent national attention .

The first killing for 2025 happened in mid-January (13th) followed by a double shooting just two days later, underscoring lingering concerns about violent crime even as national murder figures continue to trend downward.

Police say the first murder occurred on Lakeshore Road off Tucker Road in the Big Pond community, where a 27-year-old man was hit in the neck and abdomen during a drive-by shooting. The victim was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, January 15, shortly after 6:30 p.m., a second violent incident unfolded on Catherine Street in Nassau Village. A 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were shot multiple times after three men emerged from a Japanese SUV and opened fire. Investigators later recovered the suspects’ vehicle abandoned on a dirt road off Charles Saunders Highway. Both incidents remain under active investigation.

As police continue their investigations into the January shootings, officials say the challenge moving forward will be sustaining the downward trend in murders while addressing the deeper social and behavioral issues that continue to claim lives across the country.

The “Clear, Hold, Build” initiative which has been used successfully in other jurisdictions targets areas where gangs abound like Englerston, Nassau Village, and Carmichael

The components of Clear, Hold, Build work as follows:

The “Clear” phase allows law enforcement to deal directly with gangs, disrupting their activities. They remove derelict vehicles and clean up abandoned properties that are ripe for criminal activity.

In the “Hold” phase, police maintain a strong, consistent presence discouraging gangs from returning to their turf.

The “Build” phase involves the government investing in community development, creating better living conditions, opportunities, and hope for residents. It aims to improve the quality of life for Bahamians in vulnerable communities and institutes programmes, training and community engagement.

In a bid to deal further with gangs, the government in 2024 enacted the Anti-Gang Act that has strong provisions including hauling parents of gang members who knowingly benefit from the children’s illegal activities.

With just 12 days to go before 2025 closes, it is probable that the murder count will remain in the 80s. The challenge for law enforcement agencies is to keep those numbers low.