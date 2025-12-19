BY ARIANNA NEELY

BAHAMAS JOURNAL WRITER

The Free National Movement has accused the Davis administration of failing Grand Bahama, as continued delays in the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan Resort and outstanding issues affecting workers at the property.

In a statement from the FNM that was released this past Sunday, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said that more than 200 days have passed since the government signed a Heads of Agreement for the hotel’s redevelopment, yet there is still no clear timeline, no demolition, and no transparency surrounding the project. Pintard said Grand Lucayan employees have gone weeks without pay, with some advised of the situation by email, and described the circumstances as especially troubling during the holiday season.

The Opposition also raised concerns about basic utilities at the property, noting reports that water had been disconnected, and questioned who currently holds responsibility for managing the resort, paying staff, and moving the redevelopment forward. Pintard argued the situation reflects a broader failure by the government to deliver on its two biggest promises to Grand Bahama, the Grand Lucayan redevelopment and the reconstruction of the Grand Bahama International Airport.

The statement called on the government to immediately pay workers what they are owed and to provide the Bahamian people with clear answers on the future of the project.

After the release of the FNM statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell responded while in Grand Bahama, pushing back against the Opposition’s criticism. Mitchell said the Free National Movement was in no position to lecture the current administration on default or failed development, pointing to what he described as four and a half years of inaction under the previous government.

Mitchell said the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan is a complex matter involving negotiations and legal processes, saying that unforeseen difficulties can arise during transactions of that size. He rejected suggestions of wrongdoing or intentional delay, stating that he has been advised the project remains active and is moving forward, with the expectation that it will ultimately benefit the people of Grand Bahama.

Addressing concerns about delayed payments, Mitchell acknowledged that technical issues have arisen which have affected progress. He said the Prime Minister is concerned about the delays and has given an undertaking that the matter will be resolved.

However, Mitchell said that he was unable to comment on the specific technical issues responsible for the delay in payments related to the Grand Lucayan, stating only that the government remains engaged in seeing the project through.

This topic has started debate over the pace of development in Grand Bahama, as residents and workers continue to await clarity on both the future of the Grand Lucayan and the economic plans for the island.

Prime Minister Philip Davis also addressed the matter, saying, “It’s unfortunate that they didn’t get their funds in time, but as far as I’m concerned, the Lucayan project is within the timeline we have set. You don’t just revitalise the resort overnight. It takes time for planning, it takes time to get all the permits and everything in place. That will happen. The staff will be paid, and the hotel’s ought to have been closed by now, but there’s been challenges between the board and management, and that’s what we’re working on.”