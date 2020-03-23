Following the issuance of the emergency order by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Thursday, which imposes an 11 day curfew, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has implemented an information hotline for official correspondence purposes.

Police officials advised that all businesses, corporations and companies requiring permission to commute the streets of The Bahamas must contact the police information hotline number 311 for approval.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force established the information hotline number 311 and email: covid19@rbpf.bs for official correspondence purposes.

All businesses, corporations, companies and hoteliers that are exempted from the emergency order and whose employees are required to travel the streets during the mandatory curfew should provide a listing of employees to the email covid19@rbpf.bs.

Security companies requiring their employees to be out during this period must submit a listing to the same email address.

Police officials say once the employee listing is provided, there will be no need to contact the 311 information hotline.

Officials added that all hotel workers, security guards and other essential workers that are required to be on the streets during the curfew hours, must wear uniforms and be in possession of a work identification card.

The public is further advised that the character reference, firearms licensing and chassis-check offices of the Royal Bahamas Police Force are closed.

Individuals being electronically monitored are reminded that in addition to their bail conditions, they are also required to abide by the stipulations of the emergency order.

Police officials seek the public’s cooperation with these changes in order to minimize unnecessary confrontation and possible subsequent arrests and inconvenience.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force Covid-19 Command Center is open 24 hours.

The public can contact the command center at 326-871, 326-6346, 356-9455 and/or 322-1051.

The public can also contact the command center via Whatsapp number 806-6852, or call 911 or 919 for emergencies and not 311.