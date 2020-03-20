The Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) has now activated “Action 1” in its crisis plan in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The DRA has suspended all face-to-face services until further notice and the general public will not be allowed to visit the Small Home Repair Assistance Program offices in Abaco, Grand Bahama or New Providence.

Customers can instead submit quotes to abacofinance@drabahamas.org for Abaco homes and finance@drabahamas.org for Grand Bahama homes.

Online registration also continues on drabahamas.org.

According to the DRA, this plan is to ensure that the critical disaster reconstruction services continue to be provided while limiting risk of infection to DRA staff and customers.

In addition to activating this plan, the DRA has also upgraded its sanitizing protocols.

Persons can still contact the DRA via their telephone numbers, and email addresses: for Abaco: abaco@drabahamas.org and (242) 699-1450 or (242) 699-1451; for Grand Bahama: gb@drabahamas.org and (242) 602-5363 or (242) 602-5912; New Providence: nassau@drabahamas.org or (242) 397-4658 or (242) 397-4659. Clients can also visit drabrahamas.org for more updates.