By Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer



The Bahamas is taking bold steps to reduce food costs and improve national food security by

diversifying its agricultural imports and amplifying its voice in global food policy. This

announcement comes as the country wrapped up a high-level engagement at the 44th Session of

the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Conference in Rome.

In a move aimed at lowering the cost of living and expanding access to fresh produce, The

Bahamas has approved the importation of six agricultural products, bitter oranges, pineapples,

limes, avocados, bananas, and plantains from the Dominican Republic. Officials are currently

reviewing up to 80 additional products for approval from the same source.

“This initiative is about more than trade. It’s about putting affordable, healthy food on Bahamian

tables and building resilience through strategic diversification,” said Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, who

represented Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell at the conference.

Held under the theme “Fostering Innovation for Food Security,” the FAO Conference marked

the organization’s 80th anniversary and gathered global leaders to address the evolving

challenges of agriculture and food systems. Minister Glover-Rolle took part in key events,

including the opening-day Ministerial Roundtable focused on the “Four Betters”: better

production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.

She outlined The Bahamas’ national strategies aligned with these goals, including efforts to

increase local agricultural production and marine conservation initiatives.

“Our commitment to innovation is strong, whether through expanding marine protected areas,

investing in blue carbon research, or finding new ways to empower youth and women in food

systems,” Glover-Rolle noted.

During her National Statement delivered on July 1, Minister Glover-Rolle voiced strong support

for Ambassador Winston Pinnock’s candidacy for Independent Chairperson of the FAO Council,

calling it “a milestone moment for the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)

representation at the highest levels of agricultural governance.”

She also extended congratulations to Mina Rizk, who made history as the youngest-ever elected

Chair of the Council.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Bahamian delegation held bilateral discussions with key

partners, including Canada’s Ambassador to Rome, H.E. Elissa Ann Golberg; Chair of the FAO

Conference Dr. Mabouba Diagne; and the FAO Office for Youth and Women.

One standout meeting focused on empowering youth and women as change makers in global

food systems, a topic close to Minister Glover-Rolle’s heart.

“We see the untapped potential of our young people and women as essential to a

sustainable and inclusive future,” she said. “We are excited to bring these global ideas

home through national collaboration across education, labour, agriculture, and youth

ministries.”

The Bahamas also made waves during a high-level panel on “Leveraging the Blue

Transformation for Resilient Ecosystems,” where the Minister highlighted the nation’s marine

conservation work, from coral resilience and seagrass carbon research to the expansion of

Marine Protected Areas under the blue economy agenda.

Reflecting on the conference, Minister Glover-Rolle said the experience underscored The

Bahamas’ growing role in shaping the global food and agriculture agenda.

“This was more than participation; it was leadership. We came to the table with solutions,

forged new partnerships, and reinforced our commitment to food security and climate

resilience,” she said.

The Bahamas’ engagement at the FAO Conference reaffirmed its dedication to sustainable

development and its determination to ensure that the voices of Small Island Developing States

are heard in global governance frameworks.