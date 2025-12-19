This year 2025 has been a year of tremendous progress in The Bahamas. The present political directorate, although beset by some challenges, has been able to provide help and hope to tens of thousands of Bahamians. Not everyone will be satisfied with the efforts, but it is obvious to right-thinking people that we live in a peaceful society, in a sound economy and in a democratic country that is moving in the right direction.

While there are many people in need, the level of real poverty is diminishing, despite the high cost of living. This is something that is exercising the minds of our leaders throughout the nation. As we have opined in this space recently, we import inflation from North America and the tariffs imposed by the American President on some countries exacerbated the problem.

In our social development, the good news is that homicides are down considerably this year. However, there is still that need to develop a better sense of community in which Bahamians are able to come together for the common good. There is a lot of work to be done in improving the environment for the good order of heartland communities in New Providence in particular.

The good news is that The Bahamas is considered a paradise for hundreds of millions of fellow-believers around the world who join in what is the most important event in human history, that moment when Jesus, the Christ, was born over two thousand years ago.

Sadly, while most Christians will go through ritual and motion in their rote adoration of the Christ child, many will lose sight of the human significance of the occasion when Man and God attained unity in the person of a child born under extremely inauspicious circumstances.

As it has been from time immemorial, many people will celebrate Christmas without a deep enough understanding of its true significance. Most Bahamians for example, view this season as an occasion for maudlin sentimentality, excessive eating and drinking and ostentatious gift giving. All and all, this season has come to be associated with mirth, merriment and their worship of material things.

Christmas is also a time when thoughtful and sensitive human beings note the fundamental human importance and contemporary significance of that one life which was singularly devoted to service, to sacrifice and to redemptive love. That came with the birth of Jesus Christ. He was born in a time which was wracked by wars, rumours of war, slavery and an untold measure of human suffering.

Today, as in times past, the world is consumed in an orgy of violence. However, Christians know for certain that these are mere signs of the times and that – ultimately, peace will come and mankind will be united in love and service to God and their fellow human beings.

Christmas time is that time when Christians affirm the truth that they know, namely that they are made to serve and struggle in the image and after the likeness of that uniquely important ‘man of sorrows.’

It was a moment in world history when God and Man were united, when the Word became Flesh and dwelt among us. Paradoxically as attested to in both the Old and New Testaments in the Bible, when this event occurred few people were able to appreciate the cosmic significance of the birth of the child who was to become the Christ and whose name was Jesus.

Today, He is to be found and seen whenever humanity is oppressed, wherever it is humiliated and wherever it is blinded to the injustice and violence of disease, poverty, alienation and despair.

He is seen in the efforts of the many agencies in our country that are feeding those in need of food and giving assistance for those who need clothes.

This Christmas time is an occasion for Bahamians to revel in the good news that a child is born and that the government will be upon his shoulders. His name is Wonderful Councillor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father and The Prince of Peace.

We believe that after His death, He arose from the grave, ascended to Heaven and the good news is that He is coming again.

Merry Christmas!!!