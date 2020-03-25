GB Woman Tests Positive for Virus

Laurencia I.A. Smith, Journal Staff Writer

A woman who tested positive for the coronavirus in Grand Bahama is confirmed as the fifth case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, according to Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands.

Dr. Sands announced the fifth confirmed case yesterday during a press conference at the Ministry of Health, as it is also the first case of the virus for Grand Bahama.

He said the woman has no significant travel history and contact-tracing is aggressively underway concerning the matter.

Health officials from the Surveillance Unit in the capital are working closely with Grand Bahama to carry contact-tracing.

Three out of the five case were all connected to first case. The first patient was release from hospital yesterday.

According to health officials, other patients remain in isolation at home and do not require hospitalization at this time. However, they are in stable condition.

As the nation second city is a part of the pandemic, there are facilities used for care of COVID-19 patients, along with other protocols being put in place for the other Family Islands.

“In Grand Bahama, we have taken possession of the Cancer Center to help facilitate care of COVID-19 patients on that island and modular units have been set up outside of the Rand Memorial Hospital to increase capacity,” Dr. Sands said.

While health officials announced that there could be a possible surge of COVID-19 cases, there has been an expansion of the testing capacity.

“At this time, close to 200 people have been tested in The Bahamas for COVID-19, following the agreed international protocols,” Dr. Sands said, adding that “1,750 test kits are available in the capital and 300 rapid test kits have arrived.”

By mid-week some additional 250 test kits are expected to be in New Providence.

Along, with the shortage of supplies, Dr. Sands said, The Bahamas is facing a shortage in human capital as health professional are being maximized in every way possible.

However, Dr. Sands told reporters outside of Cabinet that new nurses are receiving their appointment letters and all hands are on deck in regard to former doctors and nurses being reengaged.

“To better respond to the public demand for information, at least 30 nurses and physicians have been oriented to man our virtual call center,” he said.

The prime minister added more restrictive measures through the Emergency Powers Regulations to help with physical distancing.

Like all government ministers, Dr. Sands wants Bahamians to take the steps to fight against COVID-19. Currently there are five cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, four persons are in quarantine and 38 persons were released from quarantine, according to the Ministry of Health.