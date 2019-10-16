The Ministry of Finance published the draft Public Procurement Bill on Tuesday for public consultation, paving the way for the full modernization of government protocols for contracts for goods and services.

The new draft bill calls for the regular publication of contracts awarded to vendors, including public disclosures of basic contract details, such as the winning bidder and the amount of the contract.

This means that citizens will know who the beneficiaries of all government contracts are in a timely and transparent manner.

Under the provision of the new bill, unsuccessful bidders will now have a formal mechanism for complaints and appeals all the way up to a tribunal.

“The reform of public procurement represents a sea-change in how government conducts business and the country will benefit as a result,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said.

“Once again, this government is keeping its promise to ensure greater transparency and accountability in public affairs. Unlike others who only promised procurement reform in the past, the Minnis-led government is actually delivering.”

The legislation also calls for the creation of a Public Procurement Board, which will replace the existing Government Tender’s Board.

The new board will be chaired by a private sector individual, who is appointed by the prime minister and comprise civil society representatives and public service officers.

It mandates that all material tender offerings for goods and services be made public through an electronic platform designed for that purpose. It allows the government to set aside a certain percentage of bid offerings exclusively for Bahamian small businesses, advancing the government’s inclusive growth objectives and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and emerging companies.

“This is a massive step forward for the country. Once again, this government is keeping its promise to ensure greater transparency and accountability in public affairs. Unlike others who only promised procurement reform in the past, the Minnis-led government is actually delivering,” Minister Turnquest said.

“We already have over 1,500 vendors registered on the e-tender platform. Registration is open and free for all interested vendors. On this platform, all vendors are alerted automatically when there are new opportunities to bid on projects. This has already brought an unprecedented level of transparency, for in the past it could be difficult for potential bidders to access information about opportunities. The process will be further strengthened once the final bill is enacted.”

The consultation period will be open for 30 days.

The Ministry of Finance will conduct meetings and workshops with key stakeholders as part of the exercise.

The ministry welcomes feedback and suggestions from the public.

Persons can download the draft bill at eProcurement and Supplier Registry (ePSR) website (suppliers.gov.bs). They can send comments and feedback to danielsferguson@bahamas.gov.bs.