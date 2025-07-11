BY CLEMIA NEELY
Journal Staff Writer
The Bahamas Customs and Immigration Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) that
represents immigration officers successfully negotiated the promotion of 340
immigration officers. It has been hailed as “the beginning of rightsizing” the
department, according to Immigration Minister Alfred Sears.
“For the first time in many years, we are not only addressing the past, but we are
preparing the future,” he stated. “They undertook the painstaking work of combing
through files, reassessing cases, and ensuring that the entire promotion process was
anchored in merit, transparency, and integrity.”
The BCIAWU had raised concerns about the potential hiring of retirees or external
contractors, arguing that qualified individuals within the department should be
prioritized for promotions.
The union believes that promoting from within fosters career development,
maintains institutional knowledge, and aligns with legal and procedural
standards. Minister Sears explained that while there may have been cases that were
overlooked, others will most likely be added to the list for potential upcoming
promotions in the future.
“There are a number of cases which are currently in the final process, and we
should be receiving within another few weeks, but the work to continue this
process, as I stated, will continue,” he said.
The union’s advocacy also highlights the importance of succession planning and
ensuring that institutional knowledge is retained within the department through
promotions and career progression.
This move is described as not only a response to union advocacy, but it is also a
pivotal step in the Department’s broader reform efforts aimed at strengthening
institutional integrity and efficiency.