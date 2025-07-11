BY CLEMIA NEELY

Journal Staff Writer

The Bahamas Customs and Immigration Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) that

represents immigration officers successfully negotiated the promotion of 340

immigration officers. It has been hailed as “the beginning of rightsizing” the

department, according to Immigration Minister Alfred Sears.

“For the first time in many years, we are not only addressing the past, but we are

preparing the future,” he stated. “They undertook the painstaking work of combing

through files, reassessing cases, and ensuring that the entire promotion process was

anchored in merit, transparency, and integrity.”

The BCIAWU had raised concerns about the potential hiring of retirees or external

contractors, arguing that qualified individuals within the department should be

prioritized for promotions.

The union believes that promoting from within fosters career development,

maintains institutional knowledge, and aligns with legal and procedural

standards. Minister Sears explained that while there may have been cases that were

overlooked, others will most likely be added to the list for potential upcoming

promotions in the future.

“There are a number of cases which are currently in the final process, and we

should be receiving within another few weeks, but the work to continue this

process, as I stated, will continue,” he said.

The union’s advocacy also highlights the importance of succession planning and

ensuring that institutional knowledge is retained within the department through

promotions and career progression.

This move is described as not only a response to union advocacy, but it is also a

pivotal step in the Department’s broader reform efforts aimed at strengthening

institutional integrity and efficiency.