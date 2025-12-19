By Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer

A new chapter in Bahamian tourism officially began on Saturday with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Royal Caribbean’s Beach Club on Paradise Island, a development government leaders say represents a stronger, more inclusive model for tourism growth.

Prime Minister Philip Davis says the opening of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island represents more than a new tourism attraction; it signals a fundamental shift in how Bahamians participate in national development.

In what he described as a first-of-its-kind partnership, the Bahamian people now own 49 percent of the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, a move the prime minister said changes the relationship between the country and large-scale tourism investment.

“Ownership changes everything,” Davis said. He explained that when Bahamians hold equity in a development, they are no longer watching success from the outside but are directly connected to its performance and benefits.

According to the prime minister, national ownership ties success to public good and reshapes how citizens, particularly young people, see their place in the economy.

“When a country owns a share, people begin to imagine themselves as builders and owners, not just employees,” he said, calling that shift in mindset one of the most powerful forms of development a nation can make.

Beyond ownership, Davis emphasized the real, everyday impact of the project. He noted that developments of this scale create jobs during construction and long-term careers once operations begin, spanning guest services, safety and security, food and beverage, marine operations, retail, maintenance, landscaping, logistics, entertainment, and administration.

“These roles support households,” the prime minister said.

He also highlighted the opportunities created for Bahamian-owned businesses, noting that major tourism developments depend on a wide network of suppliers and service providers, from food and beverage suppliers to cleaning services, transportation, uniforms, creative services, maintenance, technology support, and logistics.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism described the opening as a milestone for the country, calling it “a beautiful day for the Bahamas… a beautiful day for tourism. He said the attraction strengthens the nation’s tourism product while delivering direct benefits to Bahamians.

More than 500 Bahamians are currently employed at the Beach Club, with thousands and eventually millions of cruise passengers expected to visit the property over time. According to the minister, the project’s impact extends beyond jobs to entrepreneurship and long-term national development.

A key highlight of the deal is Bahamian ownership. The government renegotiated the original agreement to ensure that Bahamians now own 49 percent of the venture. In addition, all businesses and vendors operating on the island are Bahamian-owned, and one percent of gross revenues will be paid directly into the Tourism Development Fund. That fund supports Bay Street redevelopment, product enhancement, and Bahamian entrepreneurs.

“This isn’t the traditional foreign direct investment,” the deputy prime minister said. “This is a partnership, and this is a model that I hope we will be able to duplicate elsewhere.

Philip Simon, president of Royal Caribbean Bahamas and head of the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island project, underscored the development’s focus on delivering long-term employment opportunities for Bahamians.

He said the project was intentionally structured to maximize local participation, beginning with the construction phase and continuing into daily operations. According to Simon, all contractors engaged during construction were Bahamian, and with the Beach Club now open, local employment has expanded significantly.

“We said this project would be built by Bahamians and with Bahamians, and we kept that promise. During construction, we hired 100 percent Bahamian contractors, and today, more than 550 Bahamians are now part of the Royal Beach Club, Paradise Island team, working in hospitality, entertainment, food and beverage operations, and more,” said Mr. Simon.

The beach club will host a Bahamian day on December 21, before the first paying guests arrive at the Beach Club on December 23.