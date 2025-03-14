SHENIA ROBERTS

JOURNAL STAFF WRITER

Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis charged that the opposition Free National Movement refuse to

accept the facts and admit that the Progressive Liberal Party led by Davis has had significant

success since coming to office but have tied themselves to a narrative of failure.

His comments came as he wrapped up the 2024/2025 mid-year budget debate this week in

parliament.

Prime Minister Davis stressed that “there are those who will tell you that we have achieved

nothing, that our progress is an illusion, that the facts do not speak for themselves. But Madam

Speaker, when you see an economy that is growing, when you see jobs returning, when you see

record investment flowing into this country, you do not need to be told what success looks like.

It is happening. It is real.”

Additionally, he also opted to compare the track record under both parties and emphasize that the

Free National Movement had no right to comment on specified issues.

PM Davis listed several notable accomplishments the government has achieved under his

leadership emphasizing that there is much more in the pipeline.

Prime Minister Davis said “they told us the economy would not recover. It has. They told us we

could not attract investment. We have. They told us unemployment would not fall. It has. They

told us we would not get spending under control. We did.”

He continued, “they told us that government revenues would collapse. They have strengthened.

And yet, despite all this, they stand before the Bahamian people, not with an alternative vision,

not with a better way forward, but with the same tired, worn-out arguments that are disproven

every single day by the evidence in front of us.”

He then went on to encourage residents to look at the numbers as he says numbers don’t lie.

The Free National Movement clapped back at these claims with Member of Parliament for East

Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson sharing his thoughts.

Thompson said “the government’s 2024- 2025 mid-year review was nothing more than a

carefully orchestrated illusion designed to mask the harsh reality of suffering struggle and

stagnation.

He emphasized that although the Davis administration spoke of progress issues like crime and

employment are still rampant. He stressed that not enough had been done to relieve the burden

of the cost of living for Bahamians.