BY CLEMIA NEELY
Journal Staff Writer
Belinda Wilson, President of The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) is urging the
government to ensure that all international laws are being adhered to in the wake of
charges of encouraging ‘forced labour’ by the US government through use of the
Cuban Labour Export Program.
President Wilson says The Bahamas and Cuba have enjoyed a bilateral agreement
for the recruitment of teachers for the Bahamian public school system for
approximately 20 years.
She shares that there are 130 Cuban teachers teaching throughout our public
schools in the Bahamas and mentions the importance of having these Cuban
teachers at our schools. “These Cuban teachers play a vital role as they fill the gap
because of the teacher shortage, especially in those disciplines of subject areas
where the local expertise is not readily available,” she states.
President Wilson adds that from her perspective, the Cuban teachers that are
recruited enjoy the same benefits as Bahamian teachers and other educators, if not
more. She mentions that in some instances, they receive gratuity payments at the
end of their contracts.
She shares her feedback to the Bahamian government in response to the threat of
revocation of US visas held by Bahamian government officials. “I urge the
government of The Bahamas to review all the government’s sponsored programs to
ensure that all of the ministries, departments, and agencies are meeting its
obligations. I also urge the Bahamas government to review the Trafficking in
Persons Act of 2008 to ensure its effectiveness. Further I urge the Bahamas
government to review the ILO Convention Article 29 – Forced Labor to ensure
adherence.”
President Wilson notes that this change in US policy will compel the Bahamian
government to pay attention, monitor closely, and to regularly check the
development and progress of the Cuban Labor Export Program. She hopes to see
urgency in the government’s position, decisions, and actions in this very serious
matter.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the threat of visa revocation to all non-
US government officials who employ the program. Many CARICOM countries
have benefited greatly from the support of Cuban professionals.