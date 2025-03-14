BY CLEMIA NEELY

Journal Staff Writer

Belinda Wilson, President of The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) is urging the

government to ensure that all international laws are being adhered to in the wake of

charges of encouraging ‘forced labour’ by the US government through use of the

Cuban Labour Export Program.

President Wilson says The Bahamas and Cuba have enjoyed a bilateral agreement

for the recruitment of teachers for the Bahamian public school system for

approximately 20 years.

She shares that there are 130 Cuban teachers teaching throughout our public

schools in the Bahamas and mentions the importance of having these Cuban

teachers at our schools. “These Cuban teachers play a vital role as they fill the gap

because of the teacher shortage, especially in those disciplines of subject areas

where the local expertise is not readily available,” she states.

President Wilson adds that from her perspective, the Cuban teachers that are

recruited enjoy the same benefits as Bahamian teachers and other educators, if not

more. She mentions that in some instances, they receive gratuity payments at the

end of their contracts.

She shares her feedback to the Bahamian government in response to the threat of

revocation of US visas held by Bahamian government officials. “I urge the

government of The Bahamas to review all the government’s sponsored programs to

ensure that all of the ministries, departments, and agencies are meeting its

obligations. I also urge the Bahamas government to review the Trafficking in

Persons Act of 2008 to ensure its effectiveness. Further I urge the Bahamas

government to review the ILO Convention Article 29 – Forced Labor to ensure

adherence.”

President Wilson notes that this change in US policy will compel the Bahamian

government to pay attention, monitor closely, and to regularly check the

development and progress of the Cuban Labor Export Program. She hopes to see

urgency in the government’s position, decisions, and actions in this very serious

matter.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the threat of visa revocation to all non-

US government officials who employ the program. Many CARICOM countries

have benefited greatly from the support of Cuban professionals.