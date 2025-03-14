There is something quite obvious going on in the body politic in The Bahamas which is not in the national interest.

When we conduct the analysis of the quality of our democracy and how Bahamians assess the performance of the government, it is sometimes difficult to get a good reading. This is so because the vast majority of the electorate do not read and make judgements based on their political biases and emotionalism. This is probably why there has been a change in the governing party every five years since 2002. The last government to be returned to office was that of Hubert Ingraham, which was first elected in 1992 and re-elected in 1997.

Low information and poor civic education, dishonesty and political tribalism are all among the main reasons why we have seen frequent changes in the political directorate of the country.

Any objective and attentive Bahamian today would honestly conclude that The Bahamas is on the right track on most of the national issues with the exception of crime.

This is made clear in the 10th annual edition of the Human Freedom Index which is co-published by the Fraser institute and the Cato Institute in the United States of America.

In the 2024 edition, The Bahamas scores extremely well and tops all countries in our region in the areas of economic freedom, personal freedom, freedom of assembly and the rule of law. In fact, it is ranked number 45 among 165 countries of the world. Singapore, a well governed country for instance, is ranked number 43.

The report stated: “economic activities arguably predominate in the everyday lives of most people as they seek, at a minimum, to survive and to otherwise improve their welfare. Thus, the strong weighting for economic freedom reflects the consideration about how we live our lives.

“Economic freedom decreases the dependence of individuals on government or other potential forces in society that would restrict liberty or attempt to centralize power. As such, economic freedom is not just inherently valuable; it also empowers individuals to exercise other freedoms.”

The personal freedom variables in the report include measures of legal protection and security, made up of rules of law and security and safety, with the remaining personal freedom measures made up of specific personal freedoms: movement; religion; association, assembly, and civil society; expression and information and relationships.

The Bahamas now enjoys a good name in the international community. In her article on this country for Forbes Global Properties, Natalie Hoberman wrote: “In this cluster of islands in the Atlantic Ocean, where tranquility and privacy are ubiquitous, a lifestyle rich in modern conveniences is increasingly drawing the world’s billionaires, Oceanfront mansions, superyachts and multi-million-dollar gold deals in tow.”

She says The Bahamas is now home to the world’s third fastest-growing luxury housing market, with average prices rising 15 percent 2024.

While these facts mean little to thousands of Bahamians, we expect them to be acknowledged by the intelligentsia, especially people who seek to lead The Bahamas.

There are far too many Bahamians who seek “a crop failure” for their country because they want power by any means and are misguided by politics.

Prime Minister Philip Davis in an address in the House of Assembly on Monday past, described this state of affairs aptly when he said the Free National Movement in opposition has not offered solutions or new ideas.

He said,” they have made a political calculation, and it is a simple one-if this country prospers, they suffer. Their entire strategy is built not on offering solutions, not on proposing better policies, but on hoping desperately that things go wrong. When unemployment falls, when businesses grow and when the economy strengthens, they do not welcome it. They do not embrace it. They do not, as any responsible opposition might, challenge us to go further. Instead, they lament it. They see every investment as a threat to their political fortunes, every economic milestone as a setback to their ambition. What a sad and cynical approach. Leadership is not about waiting in the wings, hoping for the worst,” said Mr. Davis.

While we have heard it said in our parliamentary system over the years that “the government proposes and the opposition opposes,” they both must work for the common good and in the national interest. As we see national growth and development throughout our archipelago, we need a higher level of political maturity and honesty.