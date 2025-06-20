By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor



The Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard said his party’s

forward-looking policy platform reflects their commitment to accountable

leadership, inclusive economic growth, and real solutions for the Bahamian people.

He said, “The FNM is not in the business of wishful thinking. We are here to lead,

to govern, to offer the Bahamian people a bold and credible alternative rooted in

values, vision, and verifiable results.”

Mr. Pintard who was speaking during debate on the 2025/2026 fiscal budget placed

the proverbial torch under the feet of Prime Minister Philip Davis pointing out that

despite the high levels of crime and fear of crime by Bahamian citizens the

nation’s leader did not address the issue during his opening contribution to the

budget debate.

“The truth is there are some glaring omissions as I listened particularly to The

Prime Minister; combined I believe the Prime Minister spoke for about five hours,

but in his initial speech 215 pages; forgive me if I or all of us missed it, we could

not find one mention of crime, not one mention of murder, it was addressed zero

times by the Prime Minister,” said Mr. Pintard.

“The question is what kind of leadership can look at what is happening in our

streets, in our schools, in our homes, and decide it does not warrant serious

attention. If it is so important how does one stand up for three hours and not talk

about the thing that has your population in fear” asked Pintard?

As it relates to serious crime, while the numbers of murders are behind those of

2024, in recent weeks there has been a spike and the number of murders has

quickly jumped to 40 as of June 15 th 2025 compared to 56 murders by Jun 21 st in

2024.

On June 15 th 2024, the same date that marked Fathers Day 2025 42-year old Elliot

Williams killed his younger brother Ryan Williams by running him over with a car

at the junction of Milo Butler Highway and Carmichael Road after the two got into

an argument inside the vehicle where the younger brother struck the older brother

with an object before getting out of the vehicle.

Meanwhile in 2025 there continues to be a high number of attempted murders,

armed robberies particularly related to car jackings being reported by the police.

Mr. Pintard also asked the government, “So where is the plan for intervention, for

community policing, for victim services? This government talks about certainty but

Bahamians feel anything but certain walking on our streets, member for Freetown

(Wayne Munroe the Minister for National Security).

“Bahamians are not imagining danger they are living it. Parents are unsure if their

children will make it home safely. So when people hear of a shooting many times

the first thing they reach for is a phone to call to see where their loved one is, and

that is widespread,” said Pintard.

Continuing he said, “Shop keepers lock their doors before dark, sometimes they

keep it locked all day. And communities cry out for help that sometimes come too

late. And while we will continue to communicate responsibly, we will not

understate the extent of the crisis that the country faces. This level of rise in

violence is not normal.”

The high rate of crime has been a constant sounding board for the FNM with the

party’s Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright also hammering the government on

the issue after experiencing a number of murders in his constituency in 2024 and

again in 2025.

The Davis administration has implemented a number of anti-crime initiatives

including anti-gang legislation and the Clear Hold Build initiative in addition to

providing law enforcement agencies with various equipment and technology in

addition to its pledge to combat corruption in the various law enforcement

agencies.

Mr. Pintard went on to speak on a number of issues of national concerns where he

outlined the FNM’s vision for a “fairer, more inclusive, and results-driven future

for The Bahamas.”

In a speech which the party says contrasted empty promises by the Progressive

Liberal Party (PLP) with real policy, Pintard called out the Davis Administration’s

pattern of what he described as inflated headlines and underperformance, while

unveiling a slate of new initiatives by his party that tackles the country’s most

pressing challenges from housing and healthcare to economic opportunity and

transparency.

As it relates to national security he said, “We renew our call for a National Crime

Commission, independent, non-partisan, and guided by local and international

experts, to deliver real solutions, not political sound bites. We call for local

policing advisory committees in every station, so communities can help shape the

safety plans they need. And we call for a select committee on immigration to

address the ongoing national security threat of unchecked illegal migration.”

Mr. Pintard said should the FNM win the next general elections they will

immediately establish a National Security Promotions Review Panel to restore

merit, consistency, and trust in the promotion process across all uniformed

branches.

He said, the conditions at the Defense Force’s Coral Harbour Base are

unacceptable ad they will launch a substantial Housing Renovation Fund, starting

with Coral Harbour, to upgrade dorms, kitchens, sanitation, and furnishings.

He said, “Officers posted to the Family Islands are often sent without proper

housing or allowances. That stops now. We will create a ‘Duty with Dignity’

Allowance Program to support relocation, housing, and hardship costs.

“We will establish a stand-alone, fully resourced Fire Services branch to meet

modern safety needs and give our frontline responders the support they deserve.”

Pintard said his government would also launch a 24/7 Mental Wellness and

Resilience Program for all security personnel, as well as develop a Digital HR and

Promotions Tracking System to track performance, leave, and entitlements to

prevent abuse and restore accountability.

“We’ll also pilot a Uniformed Services Housing Cooperative Fund to support

home ownership, especially for those stationed on remote islands, and partner with

the private sector to expand affordable housing for law enforcement, nurses, and

social workers.

“Finally, we’ll commission a National Security Infrastructure Audit to assess and

upgrade the livability of all bases, barracks, and family island accommodations,”

said Mr. Pintard.

In regards to housing the Opposition leader said they will activate a revitalized

Sovereign Wealth Fund to launch a public-private Real Estate Investment Trust

(REIT), using Crown Land to unlock local capital and fast-track affordable

housing.

He said, “We will help public servants, from teachers to nurses to police, go from

renters to owners by underwriting down payments. We will modernize first-time

homebuyer tax breaks, making VAT exemptions instant and digital, no more

waiting months for refunds. And we’ll incentivize affordable rental construction,

because secure housing must be a right, not a privilege.”

Turning his attention to health care Mr. Pintard said his party will fully resource

the acute care facilities to restore dignity and ensure no Bahamian is denied care

because they can’t pay upfront and that cash demands at the point of emergency

care will end.

“We will improve pay and conditions for nurses, doctors, and allied health

professionals to keep talent here and deliver world-class care,” he said. “We will

expand NHI to cover catastrophic care, create a national blood bank, and build a

standalone morgue and coroner’s facility.”

He also promised to fast-track urgent funding and professional oversight to repair

and upgrade clinics and hospitals, completing in months what he says the PLP

delays for years.

This in addition to “closing the gap between public and private healthcare, because

quality care shouldn’t depend on your bank account.”

To foster economic equity Mr. Pintard said the FNM will deliver no less than $10

million annually in grants to small and micro businesses, with dedicated funding

for young entrepreneurs, Family Islanders, and marginalized communities where

everyone gets access and no one gets left behind.

He said the FNM would, “Overhaul government agencies like Inland Revenue to

eliminate arrogance, intimidation, and red tape. Our government will serve

business owners, not harass them, with clear customer service standards and real

accountability. Streamline construction permits to match global best practices.

Where needed, we’ll outsource to certified professionals to end unnecessary

delays.

“Activate a true one-stop shop for major Bahamian and international investments.

Invest Bahamas, promised by the PLP but shelved, will finally become a reality

under the FNM.”

According to Mr. Pintard the FNM will also adopt a fair, rules-based investment

approval process with clear criteria and minimal political intervention, while fully

digitizing the approval process, cutting delays, boosting transparency, and allowing

every step to be tracked in real time.

They would also eliminate the current system that forces businesses to estimate

and prepay next year’s license fees and reverse the one-size-fits-all audit mandate;

as some only need a review, not an audit. While assessing and improving the Value

Added Tax payment timeline to ease pressure on businesses and improve cash

flow.

Banking and the lack of has been a major bone of contention for Bahamians

nationwide but particularly in the Family Islands.

On this matter Pintard said, “We will work with the financial services sector to

bring bank branches or to major Family Island population centers, whether directly

or through an agency arrangement. These will be supported by appropriate tax

incentives for non-profitable locations. We will further empower the regulator to

evaluate bank fees, ensuring they are fair, transparent, and appropriate for our

economy.”

“We will review the legal framework for mortgages and foreclosures, ensuring

Bahamians can access real estate financing without being crushed by predatory

processes. “

“We will open the door to new Bahamian-owned banks by reviewing qualifying

criteria and clearing unnecessary roadblocks for well-qualified applicants. And we

will move toward further divestments of the government’s equity interest in the

Bank of The Bahamas, with priority to employees and small-scale investors – those

who can only afford modest shareholdings, but who also deserve a stake in the

country’s future,” said Mr. Pintard.

The Opposition has also hounded the government about its handling of the

implementation of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

He promised that the FNM will establish a fixed timeline for full FOIA

implementation.

“In the interim,” he said, “We will take immediate action: proactively publishing

key reports, granting easier access to information, and ensuring that the public and

press are empowered to scrutinize government actions. Every state-owned

enterprise and public agency will be held to a new standard. We will require the

public publications of quarterly financial disclosures, and we will enforce

mandatory deadlines for the release of audited financials. No more hiding behind

bureaucracy. No more excuses.”

Additionally, Pintard explained that they will require all state-owned enterprises to

publish unaudited annual financials if and when audits are delayed.

And that board chairs and executive managers will face administrative sanctions

for noncompliance, with exemptions granted only in the case of national

emergencies or clear, documented contingencies.

“We will enforce both the letter and the spirit of the Public Procurement Act.

When exceptions are made, we will follow what the law now describes and document the justification. We will require state-owned enterprises to comply with

Section 5 of the Act: publicly posting procurement procedures and any awarded

contract over $25,000,” said Pintard.

At the end of his contribution the Minister for Tourism Investments and Aviation

Chester Cooper suggested that many of the numbers quoted by Mr. Pintard in

regards to tourism figures were wrong.

During his budget contribution Mr. Pintard said the FNM will work with tourism

stakeholders to launch a targeted stopover recovery plan, including stronger

advertising, expanded airlift from key markets, and accelerated Family Island

airport upgrades along with diversifying the nations reach, tapping into Canada,

Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

“We’ll invest in world-class heritage, eco-tourism, and cultural attractions,

ensuring Bahamian creatives, artisans, and entrepreneurs are front and center,

owning and operating in cruise ports, private islands, and resort hubs. We will

engage in the largest revitalization process that Over the Hill has ever seen,”

promised Pintard.

He said Bay Street will be reborn from Arawak Cay to Potters Cay, a vibrant

commercial hub with greater pedestrian access.

Pintard said, “We’ll pursue UNESCO Heritage Site designation for historic

communities like Fox Hill, Bain Town, Gambier, Adelaide, and Downtown

Nassau, unlocking new global attention and cultural tourism value.

“Downtown Nassau will come alive 24/7 through our Night Life Project, creating

nonstop commercial activity and new opportunities for Bahamian entrepreneurs,

artisans, and musicians.”

“A new Downtown Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the BCCEC, will

drive access to capital, concessions, and support for Bahamian-owned businesses.”

“We’ll launch the Orange Districts: from East Street to Christie Street, Fort

Fincastle to Fort Charlotte, dedicated to downtown living, murals, museums,

theatres, authentic eateries, and a multi-purpose Junkanoo and cultural center.”

“Grand Bahama will rise again with the BOOM Initiative, Building Opportunities

and Optimizing Momentum, to revive local tourism and rebrand the island for

global markets. We’ll expand festivals across Grand Bahama, from Williams

Town to West End, to boost domestic tourism and cultural vibrancy,” said Pintard.

According to the Opposition leader his government would also unlock the

maritime tourism market, with yachting and pleasure craft activities as new

frontiers for Grand Bahama’s economic growth.

“We will reduce and standardize the taxes on charter services, reversing the ill-

considered policy decision that has driven away nearly 49 percent of that business

south of us,” he said.

And as for the Orange Economy Mr. Pintard said, “My administration will back

them (creatives and orange economy) with resources, connect them to markets, lift

them up, and celebrate their genius as the storytellers, innovators, and job creators

they are.”