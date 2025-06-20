By: ARIANNA NEELY
Bahamas Journal Writer
Medical history was made for The Bahamas this week when doctors successfully performed the
country’s first live kidney transplant from a 66-year-old father to his 44-year-old son. The
recipient of the kidney transplant had been managing end stage kidney disease with dialysis for
the past three years
The Public Hospitals Authority described this transplant as being a major milestone in its
commitment to advanced patient care. Wednesday’s surgery was carried out by the hospital’s
lead consultants in collaboration with transplant surgeons from other Caribbean countries and
from the University of the West Indies.
Both donor and recipient surgeries took two and a half hours each, resulting in five hours in
operation time. The surgery was initially estimated to take eight hours. Surgeons revealed that
the donor surgery was done laparoscopically. It was revealed that this method was the safest as
it requires small incisions to ensure that the patient recovers quicker compared to a longer and
riskier operation involving a larger incision.
`Dr Vantario Taylor, Consultant General and Transplant Surgeon, who was a core member of
the Public Health Association’s transplant surgical team spoke on the recovery of both donor
and recipient after the laparoscopic surgery in a press conference held at Princess Margaret
Hospital.
“The donor is expected to probably be in hospital for at least three to five days. The recipient
may take one or two days longer until they’re out of hospital. Their follow-up will continue even
though they may be up and about and out of hospital. Close follow-up to make sure that both
kidneys continue to do well.”
In the House of Assembly prior to the surgery, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael
Darville spoke of the path it took to make this surgery happen. “It’s been a long journey to get to
this point, but thanks to our collective efforts and final preparations, the program will be
launched this week at the Princess Margaret Hospital, led by two Bahamian specialists in
support of some colleagues in the Caribbean.”
Public Hospital Authority Managing Director, Dr Aubynette Rolle highlighted what this major
milestone represents for our country’s healthcare system..
“It represents what is possible when collaboration, dedication, and belief in our public health
system come together. From our international partners to our local clinicians, administrators,
and support teams, you are making this possible,” she said.
“The work behind this transplant program, from training and infrastructure to logistics and
patient care, has shown us that we do not need to look abroad for excellence. We are building it
right here in the Bahamas. And in partnership with regional expertise and global best practices,
we are demonstrating that the Bahamas can meet the growing and complex needs of our
people”
Dr. Rhea Thurston-Caroll, Consultant Transplant Nephrologist and Director of Nephrology
Services said that clinicians see the growing burden of chronic kidney disease in The Bahamas.
“With rising rates of hypertension, diabetes, and other contributing factors, the need for
sustainable, advanced renal care is more urgent than ever. Dialysis has long been the mainstay
for end-stage kidney failure, but today we are making a bold step forward, offering kidney
transplantation as a viable, life-enhancing treatment option within our public health system. This
was a multidisciplinary effort. We could not have done it without the team and the support of the
ministry and the PHA, and it is a medical milestone”
Kidney Disease in The Bahamas is a major concern. There are over 600 persons in the country
that are currently on dialysis. Managing Directo of the Public Hospital Association, Dr Aubynette
Rolle revealed that “the PHA over the past three years has expensed more than $15 million in
partnership for getting persons dialysis” and that the association is incapable of managing all
600 plus people within the healthcare system
The Health Minister believes this surgery will open more doors and will mean new alternatives
to those struggling with Kidney disease in The Bahamas.
“This is the beginning of a broader vision from the government and the Ministry of Health and
Wellness. We are committed to expanding our national kidney transplant program, led by our
homegrown specialists, to ensure more Bahamians have access to transplant surgeries,” said
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael Darville.
He added, Wednesday’s surgery was “a representation of what is possible with the
collaboration, dedication and belief of the country’s health system comes together”.