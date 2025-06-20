By: ARIANNA NEELY

Bahamas Journal Writer

Medical history was made for The Bahamas this week when doctors successfully performed the

country’s first live kidney transplant from a 66-year-old father to his 44-year-old son. The

recipient of the kidney transplant had been managing end stage kidney disease with dialysis for

the past three years

The Public Hospitals Authority described this transplant as being a major milestone in its

commitment to advanced patient care. Wednesday’s surgery was carried out by the hospital’s

lead consultants in collaboration with transplant surgeons from other Caribbean countries and

from the University of the West Indies.

Both donor and recipient surgeries took two and a half hours each, resulting in five hours in

operation time. The surgery was initially estimated to take eight hours. Surgeons revealed that

the donor surgery was done laparoscopically. It was revealed that this method was the safest as

it requires small incisions to ensure that the patient recovers quicker compared to a longer and

riskier operation involving a larger incision.

`Dr Vantario Taylor, Consultant General and Transplant Surgeon, who was a core member of

the Public Health Association’s transplant surgical team spoke on the recovery of both donor

and recipient after the laparoscopic surgery in a press conference held at Princess Margaret

Hospital.

“The donor is expected to probably be in hospital for at least three to five days. The recipient

may take one or two days longer until they’re out of hospital. Their follow-up will continue even

though they may be up and about and out of hospital. Close follow-up to make sure that both

kidneys continue to do well.”

In the House of Assembly prior to the surgery, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael

Darville spoke of the path it took to make this surgery happen. “It’s been a long journey to get to

this point, but thanks to our collective efforts and final preparations, the program will be

launched this week at the Princess Margaret Hospital, led by two Bahamian specialists in

support of some colleagues in the Caribbean.”

Public Hospital Authority Managing Director, Dr Aubynette Rolle highlighted what this major

milestone represents for our country’s healthcare system..

“It represents what is possible when collaboration, dedication, and belief in our public health

system come together. From our international partners to our local clinicians, administrators,

and support teams, you are making this possible,” she said.

“The work behind this transplant program, from training and infrastructure to logistics and

patient care, has shown us that we do not need to look abroad for excellence. We are building it

right here in the Bahamas. And in partnership with regional expertise and global best practices,

we are demonstrating that the Bahamas can meet the growing and complex needs of our

people”

Dr. Rhea Thurston-Caroll, Consultant Transplant Nephrologist and Director of Nephrology

Services said that clinicians see the growing burden of chronic kidney disease in The Bahamas.

“With rising rates of hypertension, diabetes, and other contributing factors, the need for

sustainable, advanced renal care is more urgent than ever. Dialysis has long been the mainstay

for end-stage kidney failure, but today we are making a bold step forward, offering kidney

transplantation as a viable, life-enhancing treatment option within our public health system. This

was a multidisciplinary effort. We could not have done it without the team and the support of the

ministry and the PHA, and it is a medical milestone”

Kidney Disease in The Bahamas is a major concern. There are over 600 persons in the country

that are currently on dialysis. Managing Directo of the Public Hospital Association, Dr Aubynette

Rolle revealed that “the PHA over the past three years has expensed more than $15 million in

partnership for getting persons dialysis” and that the association is incapable of managing all

600 plus people within the healthcare system

The Health Minister believes this surgery will open more doors and will mean new alternatives

to those struggling with Kidney disease in The Bahamas.

“This is the beginning of a broader vision from the government and the Ministry of Health and

Wellness. We are committed to expanding our national kidney transplant program, led by our

homegrown specialists, to ensure more Bahamians have access to transplant surgeries,” said

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael Darville.

He added, Wednesday’s surgery was “a representation of what is possible with the

collaboration, dedication and belief of the country’s health system comes together”.