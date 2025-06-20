By Maliyah Connolly

Journal Staff Writer

Long Island residents have been asking successive governments for upgrades to the

Deadman’s Cay International Airport and on Wednesday that request became one

step closer to realization. A $20 million dollar contract was signed between

the government and Bahamas Hot Mix for extensive repairs to the runway.

The signing took place at the Office of the Prime Minister where the nation’s

leader Prime Minister Philip Davis said it is another important step in delivering on

a promise that Long Island will no longer be overlooked.

He said, “ Long Islanders will no longer have to settle for the bare minimum, or

wait at the back of the line while others move forward.”

Continuing the Prime Minister said, “Earlier this month, I announced a major

contract for the Long Island Road Rehabilitation and Waterworks Project, a $20

million investment that brings safer roads, reliable access to potable water, and

new jobs to the people of Long Island. I said then that the project was about more

than asphalt and pipes – it was about people, dignity and fairness. Today, we build

on that momentum.”

“The signing of this runway contract with Bahamas Hot Mix signals the start of the

economic heavy lifting that Long Island has needed for far too long. This is a

community that has given much to The Bahamas – building contractors, farmers,

teachers, fishermen, police officers, leaders – and yet, for years, what they’ve

received in return has fallen short of what was fair. Development came slowly.

Promises were made, but little changed. That pattern ends with us.” said Mr.

Davis.

The Prime Minister contends the new runway will unlock real opportunity, making

Long Island more accessible for domestic and international flights, safer for travel,

and more attractive to investors, tourists, and returning Bahamians.

He said, “better infrastructure brings more than convenience – it brings confidence.

Confidence in building a home, confidence in opening a business, confidence in

raising a family. It allows people to stay rooted in their community while reaching

the rest of the country and the world.”

“This runway, combined with the recent road and water project, represents a clear,

coordinated vision for Long Island; one that treats the island not as an afterthought,

but as a priority. One that backs up talk with action,” said the Prime Minister.

The government expects this project to create jobs for Bahamians, particularly

Long Islanders, and said they will ensure that it moves forward with

accountability, transparency, and the required urgency.

Mr. Davis thanked the Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay

Sweeting, and the Minister of Tourism, Investement and Aviation, Deputy Prime

Minister Chester Cooper, for their role in untapping and opening up real

opportunities in Long Island.



In addition to the runway upgrades the Prime Minister also revealed that the

overall airport upgrade includes plans for a new, modern 10,000-square-foot

terminal, equipped with customs and immigration services with a contract signing

within the next 60 days.

H said, “This will transform the airport into a formal port of entry—welcoming not

just visitors, but returning sons and daughters of Long Island. It’s more than a

building. It’s a gateway to possibility. Jets will be able to land with ease.

International flights will have a clear destination. Businesses will find it easier to

move people and goods. Families will be better connected. And a new standard of

development will be set.

“But the greatest opportunity lies in what this makes possible. For Long Islanders

living abroad whether in Nassau, Grand Bahama, the U.S., or elsewhere this work

sends a message: the time to come home is drawing nigh. Your island is changing.

The infrastructure is coming into place. The barriers that pushed so many away are

starting to fall. We are building an island that welcomes you back not just for

holidays or retirement—but for business, for family, for life,” said Prime Minister

Davis.

Works and Family Islands Minister Clay Sweeting shed more light on the specifics

of the works that will be carried out.

He explained, “This project is comprehensive. It includes major earthworks, such

as the removal of a significant hillside to bring the airstrip in line with international

civil aviation organization standards.”

Sweeting noted that the runway would be built higher to fight against flooding and

improve drainage.

He said, “The works will also include excavation and grading, durable two-inch

thick hot asphalt mix surface, 12 new drainage wells, perimeter security fencing,

100 solar runway apron lights and all necessary striping and finish works.

“With a $20.8 million investment, this runway will not only be longer, wider and

more resilient, but also capable of handling a full aircraft. Bahamasair can finally

come fully loaded with passengers as well as international regional jets,” said

Minister Sweeting.