By Maliyah Connolly
Journal Staff Writer
Long Island residents have been asking successive governments for upgrades to the
Deadman’s Cay International Airport and on Wednesday that request became one
step closer to realization. A $20 million dollar contract was signed between
the government and Bahamas Hot Mix for extensive repairs to the runway.
The signing took place at the Office of the Prime Minister where the nation’s
leader Prime Minister Philip Davis said it is another important step in delivering on
a promise that Long Island will no longer be overlooked.
He said, “ Long Islanders will no longer have to settle for the bare minimum, or
wait at the back of the line while others move forward.”
Continuing the Prime Minister said, “Earlier this month, I announced a major
contract for the Long Island Road Rehabilitation and Waterworks Project, a $20
million investment that brings safer roads, reliable access to potable water, and
new jobs to the people of Long Island. I said then that the project was about more
than asphalt and pipes – it was about people, dignity and fairness. Today, we build
on that momentum.”
“The signing of this runway contract with Bahamas Hot Mix signals the start of the
economic heavy lifting that Long Island has needed for far too long. This is a
community that has given much to The Bahamas – building contractors, farmers,
teachers, fishermen, police officers, leaders – and yet, for years, what they’ve
received in return has fallen short of what was fair. Development came slowly.
Promises were made, but little changed. That pattern ends with us.” said Mr.
Davis.
The Prime Minister contends the new runway will unlock real opportunity, making
Long Island more accessible for domestic and international flights, safer for travel,
and more attractive to investors, tourists, and returning Bahamians.
He said, “better infrastructure brings more than convenience – it brings confidence.
Confidence in building a home, confidence in opening a business, confidence in
raising a family. It allows people to stay rooted in their community while reaching
the rest of the country and the world.”
“This runway, combined with the recent road and water project, represents a clear,
coordinated vision for Long Island; one that treats the island not as an afterthought,
but as a priority. One that backs up talk with action,” said the Prime Minister.
The government expects this project to create jobs for Bahamians, particularly
Long Islanders, and said they will ensure that it moves forward with
accountability, transparency, and the required urgency.
Mr. Davis thanked the Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay
Sweeting, and the Minister of Tourism, Investement and Aviation, Deputy Prime
Minister Chester Cooper, for their role in untapping and opening up real
opportunities in Long Island.
In addition to the runway upgrades the Prime Minister also revealed that the
overall airport upgrade includes plans for a new, modern 10,000-square-foot
terminal, equipped with customs and immigration services with a contract signing
within the next 60 days.
H said, “This will transform the airport into a formal port of entry—welcoming not
just visitors, but returning sons and daughters of Long Island. It’s more than a
building. It’s a gateway to possibility. Jets will be able to land with ease.
International flights will have a clear destination. Businesses will find it easier to
move people and goods. Families will be better connected. And a new standard of
development will be set.
“But the greatest opportunity lies in what this makes possible. For Long Islanders
living abroad whether in Nassau, Grand Bahama, the U.S., or elsewhere this work
sends a message: the time to come home is drawing nigh. Your island is changing.
The infrastructure is coming into place. The barriers that pushed so many away are
starting to fall. We are building an island that welcomes you back not just for
holidays or retirement—but for business, for family, for life,” said Prime Minister
Davis.
Works and Family Islands Minister Clay Sweeting shed more light on the specifics
of the works that will be carried out.
He explained, “This project is comprehensive. It includes major earthworks, such
as the removal of a significant hillside to bring the airstrip in line with international
civil aviation organization standards.”
Sweeting noted that the runway would be built higher to fight against flooding and
improve drainage.
He said, “The works will also include excavation and grading, durable two-inch
thick hot asphalt mix surface, 12 new drainage wells, perimeter security fencing,
100 solar runway apron lights and all necessary striping and finish works.
“With a $20.8 million investment, this runway will not only be longer, wider and
more resilient, but also capable of handling a full aircraft. Bahamasair can finally
come fully loaded with passengers as well as international regional jets,” said
Minister Sweeting.