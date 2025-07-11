BY CLEMIA NEELY

Journal Staff Writer

The Opposition is questioning why the Ministry of Finance is contracting

Christmas decorations for nearly half a million dollars. FNM Leader Michael

Pintard stated that under the Davis Administration, the Ministry of Finance has

been awarding large no-bid contracts that are well beyond of its legislative

purview; these contracts are blatantly biased and raise grave concerns about the

misuse of public funds.

“When the Ministry of Finance functions less like a watchdog and more like a

private ATM for a hand-chosen few,” he said. “You know the system is broken.”

Contracts totaling $369 million have been awarded directly, many of which

completely violate the Public Procurement Act of 2023, which mandates

competitive bidding for the procured goods.

Pintard stated, “The Ministry of Finance has been issuing a full range of contracts

for goods and services that have nothing to do with the role and responsibilities of

the Ministry. There are no-bid contracts being issued by the Ministry of Finance for

Christmas decorations, topographical surveys, tree trimming at Government

House, and the construction of family courts.”

“This is naked abuse of the system, plain and simple,” he stated. “Every right-

thinking Bahamian must ask: why is the Prime Minister, as the Minister of

Finance, so determined to have his Ministry sign off on contracts for projects it

should never manage and can’t properly oversee? Why do most of these massive

Ministry of Finance contracts escape competitive bidding? It boils down to one

thing: control.” The FNM believes that it leaves many deserving contractors

robbed of a real chance to bid on these jobs.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) released a counterargument to Pintard’s

statement, stating that the government has been open and transparent in their

procurement practices.

“Once again, the Opposition is attempting to manufacture outrage using

information that is publicly available, because this administration made it public.

The Davis administration has been consistent, transparent, and lawful in its

procurement practices. In fact, the very reason the Opposition can raise these questions is because we have implemented and enforced a culture of disclosure

that their administration avoided at every turn.”

The statement further explained the government’s decision about Christmas

decorations, but it made no mention of other contracts that might have satisfied

Pintard’s requirement that they were not covered by the Public Procurement Act.

“On the matter of Christmas decoration, this is an allocation that supports scores of

Bahamian businesses and contributes to creating a joyful, festive environment

across the capital during the holiday season for Bahamian families and visiting

tourists alike.”

“The expenditure being questioned today is nothing new. The government publicly

explained in 2023 that more than $500,000 was budgeted to provide lighting and

decoration not just in Nassau, but across several Family Islands, marking the first

time many communities benefited from such national festive support. At the time,

the Ministry of Works outlined the vendors involved, the scope of the work, and

the value to local economies.”

The Davis Administration will continue to govern with transparency, the statement

said.