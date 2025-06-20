By Gerrino Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

Public discussion surrounding the government approach to energy reform policy

has been mixed with some residents unconcerned about who own Bahamas Power

and Light (BPL) as long as there is affordable and reliable energy, while others are

unhappy that the government is seemingly privatizing yet another essential service

entity with little details about the deal being shared with the public.

During debate on the 2025/2026 budget the Minister of Energy and Transport

JoBeth Coleby-Davis while giving an update on the progress being made with

energy reforms on New Providence and the Family Islands also sought to dispel all

claims that BPL is being privatized following its deal with Bahamas Grid

Company (BGC) a local subsidiary of Pike Corporation an energy solutions

company based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She said, “Energy is more than electricity; it is a lifeline of our economy and the

pulse of every Bahamian household. Our energy challenges are not minor – we

have frequent outages and power fluctuation events, outdated and insufficient

energy infrastructure, high operational costs, and a $500 million debt weighing

down BPL.”

The Energy Minister explained that as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the

energy sector, the BGC was established.

She described it as a dedicated transmission and distribution (T&D) entity

responsible for upgrading and managing New Providence’s grid infrastructure,

which follows a widely adopted model in the global energy industry, where

ownership and operation of grid assets are managed separately from retail and

generation functions to improve operational efficiency and system reliability.

She said, “I want to make sure it is clear that the formation of BGC was made

possible through a public-private partnership. BPL is still part owner of BGC, and

that means if BPL owns part of BGC the Bahamian people still have ownership in

BGC, there is no privatization of BPL.

“They (FNM) understand public private partnership when it’s good for them, but

try to muddy the waters when we are doing right by the Bahamian people, and we won’t allow it,” said Coleby-Davis who explained that the partnership with BGC

brought both capital and technical expertise to support the T&D upgrade.

Continuing she explained that the arrangement also aligns with established utility

practices, enabling long-term infrastructure investment while ensuring stable grid

operations.

“Under the new structure, BGC will oversee the poles, wires, and substations on

New Providence. BPL will continue to manage customer service, billing, and third-

party generation agreements, maintaining continuity in customer-facing operations.

This division of responsibilities reflects a proven industry model for improving

service delivery and supporting grid modernization,” said Coleby-Davis.

She revealed that the T&D upgrade project has kicked off with the first new

transmission poles being put into the ground this week, and the work is expected to

be finished within the next 12 months.

According to Coleby-Davis Bahamas Grid has made significant progress

upgrading and modernizing New Providence’s grid as they have installed or

replaced 237 overhead distribution poles, re-conducted more than 107,000 feet of

distribution wire, load balanced 58 circuit miles serving over 16,000 customers,

and enhanced system reliability by installing 47 IntelliRupters to improve system

reliability.

She said BGC has also performed over 2400 hours of emergency work, expanded

underground services, and strengthened the transmission system with 51 new steel

poles, 400 feet of fiber, and 2400 feet of new conductors.

The government has also taken some criticism for the various power purchase

agreements for New Providence providing new and cleaner power generation.

“A power purchase agreement, or PPA, is a contract where we agree to purchase

power from a seller at a fixed price for 25 years. For us, it is a win-win value

proposition: a PPA is an effective way for the Bahamas to lock in a reliable energy

supply at attractive prices for decades to come, and for the power generation

developers to have a guaranteed revenue stream in exchange for taking on the risk

to develop their power project,” explained the Energy Minister.

However, the government has come under fire from the official opposition that

claims the Davis administration is using the PPA’s to enrich their supporters.

Coleby-Davis said so far the government has signed 177 megawatts of liquefied

natural gas or LNG power, 60 megawatts of solar power, and 10 megawatts of

battery energy storage for New Providence.

She said, “LNG has the advantage of being a cleaner and more transportable fuel

for our base load and solar energy as an integrated part of energy portfolio. Solar

along with battery storage systems enhances grid stability, supports peak shaving

or using battery power during high demand, and provides backup power.

“The timeline for energy generation in New Providence involves switching 50% to

LNG during the fourth quarter of 2025, with the remainder by the fourth quarter of

2026.”

Coleby-Davis revealed that there are plans in place for PPAs for a number of

Family Islands including Abaco, Eleuthera, Great Exuma, Andros, Cat Island, San

Salvador, Long Island, Great Harbour Cay, Bimini, Black Point, Staniel Cay,

Farmer’s Cay, Moore’s Island, and Harbour Island.

“The PPAs that have been signed—or are nearing execution—include utility scale

solar projects are expected to be completed during the second half of 2026,” shared

Coleby-Davis.

Meanwhile, as for lowering the cost of electricity Coleby-Davis said one of the

mechanisms the government introduced to assist in reducing the cost of electricity

is the implementation of the Equity Rate Adjustment Initiative, better known as the

ERA Implemented in July 2024.

She said, “The ERA has created a more equitable balance in the tariff structure and

encourages energy conservation. Under the ERA, we’ve zero rated the base rate for

the first 200 kilowatt-hours of monthly residential electricity. The aim of this

policy decision is to lower the cost of electricity bills for households and ultimately

the cost of living for Bahamian families.”

She noted that between January and May 2025, an average of over 63,000

households across The Bahamas received monthly electricity bills under $125.

The Energy Minister also spoke highly about the government’s “Merry and Bright

– Turn on Your Lights” holiday reconnection programme where an estimated more

than 4,000 customers that were disconnected were allowed to pay 10 percent of

their outstanding balances to have their electricity turned on, and for the remaining

balance BPL offered flexible payment terms.

She said, “At the conclusion of the programme, approximately, 2,811 households

– 2,052 in New Providence and 759 in the Family Islands enrolled in the initiative.

And I am advised that the households are making their payments. This is what

opportunity is all about.”