The government of Japan donated on Tuesday 50 tents, 1,000 foldable tanks, 30 water storage tanks, 100 plastic sheets and 2,600 blankets to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The relief items will be dispatched immediately to the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Representing the Bahamas at the handover ceremony was Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Sharon Brennen-Haylock, who said this is testament of the relationship between Japan and the Bahamas.

“Japan came to our assistance during the last hurricane and we thank Japan again for coming to our assistance during this very historic weather event,” Brennen-Haylock said.

“I have no doubt that in the years to come our relations will continue to only deepen and further strengthen.”

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Senior Representative Shotoku Habukawa added that training will be provided for Bahamians in relief management.

“Training in Japan, our comprehensive disaster relief reduction in small islands, disaster risk reductions in schools and Environmental Management among others,” Habukawa explained.

“In fact, JICA has supported CDEMA (Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency) human resource development for the Caribbean region by dispatching JICA disaster experts and network building in the region. Soon, another disaster expert will be dispatched through CDEMA through that course.”

The Japanese are no strangers to natural disasters. In 2011, Japan was rocked by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake which led to a tsunami and 15,897 people lost their lives.

JICA collaboration with NEMA is an ongoing partnership and the government of Japan, through its technical assistance, stands ready to support the Bahamas.

