Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was surprised and disappointed after hearing what he called the “misleading remarks” made by former Prime Ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham.

In his response yesterday, Dr. Minnis said the country doesn’t “have time for divisiveness, partisan politics or jockeying for position”.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the former prime ministers offered to help Dr. Minnis in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and advised the prime minister to seek help from those who preceded him.

At that time, Mr. Ingraham said Dr. Minnis is not carving out a role for him in the hurricane relief process.

According to the prime minister, Mr. Ingraham contacted him and he offered Mr. Ingraham a major assignment.

However, Dr. Minnis said Mr. Ingraham declined the offer.

“He also declined to meet with me at the Office of the Prime Minister,” Dr. Minnis added.

Mr. Ingraham strongly emphasized that Dr. Minnis needs to pull on the resources available to him.

“To pull on those resources and let me just say one point that may perceive criticism and if it is, that’s too bad, too sad. Some people have the views that listen, ‘I have this job, so no, I don’t need any help from you, I got it,’” Mr. Ingraham said.

Dr. Minnis also pointed out that Mr. Ingraham claimed that government officials did not visit shantytowns in Abaco with Creole speakers to warn Haitian residents to evacuate before the hurricane.

“Mr. Ingraham is mistaken on that issue as well. Media reports attest to this fact,” Dr. Minnis explained.

In the spirit of bipartisanship, the prime minister expressed that Cabinet recommended that Mr. Christie should also be asked to serve.

“An approach was also made to Mr. Christie,” Dr. Minnis said.

“It is clear that there was and still is a misunderstanding, but patriotism requires us to put this aside and move forward.

“I am heartened and deeply grateful for the extraordinary number of Bahamians and foreigners who volunteered to help and are helping the government and charities in response to Hurricane Dorian. I thank all who are contributing their time, resources and talents.

“As I have said in my addresses, this is a time for the greatest act of volunteerism in Bahamian history. We welcome all Bahamians of goodwill and generosity of spirit to make their contributions to helping those in need.”

The government remains committed to restoring the lives of the residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama after the deadly and catastrophic Hurricane Dorian.

