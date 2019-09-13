The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Spokesperson Carl Smith yesterday announced that the missing persons registry is decreasing quickly.

“After beginning the process of cross referencing the different databases and we would have heard from the Bahamas Red Cross, the registered persons who have evacuated the islands are now at 1,300,” Mr. Smith said.

This figure is down from the 2,500 missing persons reported on Wednesday.

He said, “This process is ongoing and the Department of Social Services has partnered with the Royal Bahamas Police Force to aid in identifying persons accounted for in our effort to remove from that missing persons list persons who have been found.”

The public is encouraged to contact the help desk at the Department of Rehabilitative Services on University Drive to report their loved ones if they are found and were initially listed as missing.

