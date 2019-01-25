A teacher was allegedly assaulted by two male students on C.V. Bethel Senior High School’s grounds and the President of the Young Democrats Alliance (YDA) Laron G. Moxey calls the act disappointing .

It is said that the assault resulted in the educator having to be rushed to the hospital.

Mr. Moxey said that the YDA despises and condemns the use of violence in any matter by any segment of society.

The president said that the C .V. Bethel incident is merely a symptom of a much larger and systemic issue crossing sectors and institutions in Bahamian society.

He said, “violence and aggression are tools of those who lack the proper communicative and interpersonal skills to resolve conflict and differences.”

He added, “violence and aggression are also the resources of the disenfranchised and those who feel they have no other recourse to difficult situations at hand.”

He also mentioned that the country’s educational system is in desperate need of a major overhaul.

This, he said, would require innovative ideas to advance not only learning, but also socialization and the development of students as holistic and productive members of society.

In order to achieve this, he said, “we must cultivate an educational system that is safe, productive and innovative which translates into safer communities”.

He added, “the alleged C.V. Bethel attack, should serve as a wake-up call to our political leaders and the Bahamian people, and the trend of rebellion and violence among our young people must be treated with the utmost urgency and importance lest we lose a generation.”