Centreville MP Reece Chipman yesterday announced his intentions to run in the 2022 general election, and is not ruling out the possibility of running as an independent candidate.

He made it clear in the House of Assembly this past Wednesday that he will be running and that he will win.

“At this time it is far-fetched to think of running as an independent because I’m integrated in the very fabric of the party, and I believe in what Sir Cecil believed in.

“However, like anything we do, if the direction of the party is not existing with the institution of which I was a part of building; then obviously that definitely would be too many differences at that point,” said Mr. Chipman.

On the other hand, he said that he has not been approached by any political parties, yet.

He said, “whatever party must be cautious because they would probably think that it would be difficult for me to move.”

The MP added, “nothing is ruled out simply because my purpose is to first do the will of God and serve a purpose in terms of ensuring that the Bahamian people own their country.”

The Democratic National Alliance has since applauded Mr. Chipman for taking a stand.

In a release, the DNA’s spokesperson for Good Governance Geoffrey Deleveaux said, “The Bahamian people have seen this script before with a different cast. The now Minnis-led Free National Movement (FNM) chaired the PAC during its time as the Official Opposition from 2012 to 2017.”

“Their dismal performance during that 5-year period is well documented and evidenced by the fact that under their watch, no report was produced by the PAC. In hindsight, the then FNM-constituted Official Opposition’s lack of leadership at the PAC was a precursor and harrowing foreshadow of their lackluster governance to come.”, he added.

Mr. Deleveaux said that as a qualified accountant and former President of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA), “Mr. Chipman understands what it means to subscribe to a code of ethics. We applaud Mr. Chipman for his strong ethical stance and for not turning a blind eye to wrongdoing. History will be kind to him, and future generations of Bahamians will salute him for his courage.”