Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest announced on Wednesday that vehicles under $40,000 can be imported to Grand Bahama and Abaco duty free.

During Wednesday’s National Prayer Service in Grand Bahama at St. John’s Jubilee Cathedral, Turnquest added that the government will provide assistance and incentives such as packages to assist those who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian to help residents rebuild their lives and communities.

Even though there are those who have been confirmed to be dead and many others still missing, Turnquest discussed the importance of remembering those who are grieving and not toforget those who are awaiting closure.

“Though we as a people, though we as an island may be down on one

knee, we’re not out, we’re not finished. We will bounce back. We will rebuild and we will make Grand Bahama, Abaco and The Bahamas great again,” Turnquest said.

“Though we lost much on those fateful days, we’ve lost property, incomes, businesses and most sadly, loved ones. ButI’m here to say that despite all our losses and what it may look like and what it may feel like, God is still in control.”