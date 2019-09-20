The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is expected to setup a distribution center at the Grand Bahama International Airport.

According to a statement issued by NEMA, the distribution center will allow the agency “to collect relief items coming in by air”.

“Those items will be unpacked, checked and repackaged into care packages to be distributed to residents,” the statement said.

“The distribution center at the airport will avoid NEMA having to truck relief items coming in by air to their temporary warehouse to be unpacked and sorted. It allows a greater level of efficiency and guaranteeing that supplies are immediately issued to those who are in need.”

NEMA also provided updates on the Ministry of Works’ assessment completed in parts of East Grand Bahama.

According to NEMA, the Ministry of Works technical teamscomprised of engineers, architects and inspectors who completed their assessments of government buildings and critical infrastructure in McCleans Town, Pelican Point, High Rock, Freetown, Golden Grove, Gambier Point, Turtle Reef and Bevans Town.

“Plans are to go into Mather Town by Friday, September 20, 2019,” NEMA’s statement said.

“Assessments were also carried out in McCleans Town, Freetown and High Rock, within the

Grand Bahama Port Authority area and West End, Grand Bahama.

“The teams have also completed assessments of the Harold Degregory Complex and Sir Jack Hayward High School.”