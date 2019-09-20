Not all of Grand Bahama’s hurricane damaged public schools will meet the September 23 reopening deadline, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

Education officials are expected to make a determination once Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd has toured all schools on that island.

Grand Bahama’s Superintendent of Education Ivan Butler said work has been progressing, but the biggest challenge is mold.

As for Abaco teachers and administrators, Minister Lloyd said there are openings for them in schools here in the capital.

“We have gone through a registration process. That is, we register all the students, all the teachers, all the support staff which include security, janitress, yard people and so on as well as the administrators,” Minister Lloyd said.

“Once that process is completed and that is just about completed, then we will start posting students to the various schools as well as teachers and administrators.”