A courtroom of teary-eyed family members and loved yesterday met three suspects, who are set to live out the Christmas holidays behind bars.

Accused of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply were 34-year-old Kenny Major, 36-year-old Patrick Bain, and 41-year-old Brian Marshall.

The trio was found last week in the area of Fish Cay, South Andros, in possession of 3,870 pounds of Indian Hemp.

When they appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain Â they were also charged with importation of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and conspiracy to import dangerous drugs.

The trio pleaded not guilty to all counts and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until 1 February Â 2019.

They can, however, apply to the Supreme Court for bail.