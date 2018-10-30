Police on New Providence are seeking the publicâ€™s assistance in solving two armed robberies which occurred on Sunday.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 9:00pm, two armed men entered a gaming establishment on Market Street and Bahama Avenue, held an employee at bay and robbed the establishment of cash before escaping into the community.

In the second incident, according to reports, after 11:00pm a man was at Potters Cay Dock when he was approached by a group of men armed with firearms, who robbed him of a cell phone and cash, before getting into his grey Honda Accordand speeding away. Investigations are ongoing.

Meantime, police also recovered illegal ammunition and dangerous drugs off the streets.

According to reports, shortly after 7:00am, on Sunday, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Officers, acting on information conducted a search of a bushy area on Melvern Road, Yellow Elder Gardens and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana and three rounds of ammunition.

No arrests were made in this incident.

The drugs weighed 4lbs, at a $4,000.00 value.

Meantime the hunt ends for 37-year-old, Shane Mackey, of Turtle Drive wanted for a rash of stealing and fraud offenses in relation to a car scam.

Police say he was arrested on Thursday.

Also now in police custody is Anastacia Moree she was picked up by officers from the Anti- Corruption and Financial Crime branch.