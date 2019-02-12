Police in Grand Bahama holding three men in custody for a shooting incident in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock which left two men with injuries.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Terecita Pinder reported that on Sunday, shortly after 4:00pm, police were called to Hanna Hill, where it was reported that an argument erupted with a group of males who were involved in a gambling game.

As a result of the argument, a short time later a lone gunman exited a white vehicle and opened fire on the group injuring two males. Both victims were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle and were seen by doctors.

One of the males was later discharged, while the other is said to be listed in stable condition.

Three males all of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock were arrested and are assisting police with their investigation into this matter.

In Other Crime News: Police recovered illegal firearms and dangerous drugs from the streets of New Providence in several incidents.

Police, acting on information recovered two illegal firearms on Saturday and two on Sunday.

On Saturday, shortly after 5:00pm, Drug Enforcement Unit Officers, acting on information, conducted a search of a bushy area on Bonaby Alley off Kemp Road, and recovered a black AR 15 rifle which contained 28 rounds of .223 ammunition.

An hour later, shortly after 6:00pm, Drug Enforcement Officers also acting on information, conducted a search of an abandon building on Turtle Drive off Carmichael Road and recovered a 9 millimeter pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

Following more leads on Sunday, Flying Squad Officers, shortly after 6pm, conducted a search of an abandon building at Rupert Dean Lane and Patton Street and recovered a .45 pistol with four rounds of ammunition, and a .357 revolver and a small quantity of suspected marijuana.

Police are actively investigating these matter with a view of identifying persons who were in possession of these firearms and dangerous drugs.