Leading Baptist Bishop Simeon Hall is making a clarion call to the Haitian community to reveal the names of individuals who continually exploit Haitian nationals attempting to flee poverty stricken island nation.

Speaking with this Journal yesterday, following a mass turnout at one of the largest funeral services on Sunday, Bishop Hall called the captain of the vessel and all responsible for the voyage “murderous pirates”.

He then made the call for the Haitian community, pastors and church leaders to release the names of those behind the ill-fated voyage from Haiti.

More than 30 Haitian migrants lost their lives when the 40 foot sloop they were on hit a reef just off Fowl Cay Abaco, a little more than a week ago.

Twenty-two of them were funeralized on Sunday at the Enoch Beckford Auditorium, many others still unaccounted for.

“We commisserate with members of the Haitian community on the loss of dozens of persons from Haiti. It was painful see some [22] caskets Sunday and we continue to stand with the members of the Haitian community.

“The only thing that precedes a persons nationality is that he or she is a human being; those were [22] human beings.

“We also wish to call on all members of the Haitian community, especially pastors and church leaders, that they should release the names of the murderous pirates who engage in a nefarious voyage from Haiti to The Bahamas.

“Haitians living in poverty in Haiti must be told that it is better to be poor than to be eaten by sharks on the open seas. That’s how ghastly this thing has become.

“And I think we need to share that this trade has to stop,” Bishop Hall said.

President of the League of Haitian Pastors, Dr. Jean Paul Charles, made a similar call last week. He also appealed to Bahamians to invest in Haiti as a means of deterring Haitian nationals from taking the risky sea voyage in search of a better way of life.

Bishop Hall, who said he has visited the impoverished island several times, said that Haiti should lead the way in helping itself.

“One of the problems we have with the Haitian challenge is that you have the rich Haitians, some of whom have gotten richer since the earthquake several years ago.

“Haiti needs to lead the way in how it helps itself.

“The Bahamas, the region, CARICOM, and all should try to help.

“Haitians in Haiti must do more to close the gap between the rich and the poor; the rich, rich and the poor, poor, is Haiti’s, in my estimate, biggest problem.

“We want The Bahamas to help; we want the Caribbean to help, but Haiti itself must do more.

“It is a travesty that the rich in Haiti seem so obstinate and so callous towards the poor in Haiti, and until they help themselves then, others will be obligated to help them,” Bishop Hall said.