Education Minister, Jeffery Lloyd, yesterday asserted that school campuses are safe.

This after a 17-year old high school student was taken into custody in connection with Monday’s school stabbing at C.C.Sweeting Senior High School that left another in hospital.

According to police, the incident unfolded around 11:00am when the teens got into an altercation on the school’s grounds, leading to one of them being stabbed about the body.

“The school has been dealing with that along with the police and the parents and the student has been receiving medical treatment. The matter is now under active investigation,” Minister Lloyd said.

“I am awaiting a report so that we can determine what actions need to be taken,” he added.

“I want to emphasize that our schools are safe for our students and our teachers. I want to emphasize that wherever incidence of violence or threats of violence occur, those are immediately addressed, confronted and resolved; so that again, we provide the safest environment for those who need to be on the campus.”

The injured student was taken to hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

This is the latest incident of school violence in recent days.

Last month, a CV Bethel science teacher was attacked by a student.

This was followed up by a similar incident at CH Reeves Junior High.