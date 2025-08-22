By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

The Bahamas continues to be part of the Kenyan-led multi-national UN-sanctioned

peacekeeping force battling Haitian gangs that have been wreaking havoc in that

nation since 2021 including murder, rape, and kidnapping displacing thousands

from their homes.

And while, Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers thus far have only played

supporting roles, according to the Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe in

recent times they have been asking to join the front lines in the fight against the

gangs.

Munroe said, “It’s an issue of what missions they are deployed to carry out. So

they are currently in command roles in the headquartered areas, they are not in the

contingent that does patrols, however, the defense force; the officers and marines

have been pushing to be in the folks who can go on patrol, but The Bahamas

Government and the National Security Council have not acceded to that request.

“We make an assessment as to what assistance we can provide and that is not

assistance that we are prepared to move to at this stage. At some other point that

may be so,” said Munroe who was speaking while appearing as guest on the Love

97 Radio talk show with host Khristian Jones.

In April of this year the ministry of national security rebuffed social media posts

alleging that RBDF officers deployed to Haiti had been abandoned, unpaid, and

placed in unsafe conditions to which the ministry said were inaccurate and did not

reflect the facts on the ground.

In a statement, the ministry said all deployed officers and marines continue to

receive their full salaries and benefits, in addition to their regular salaries they were

also paid at the beginning of the deployment the full six months of hazard pay and

hardship allowance at the highest rate, and deployment allowance 25 percent more

than the highest deployment pay for RBDF personnel deployed anywhere else.

The ministry added the welfare of its personnel has remained a top priority and that

officers have had access to direct communication with government officials and

heads of mission which allowed open dialogue on any concerns including direct

contact with Julian Smith, The Bahamas’ Chargé D’ Affaires in Haiti who

personally visited the Bahamian officers to provide support and assess conditions.

The Bahamians officers and marines main focus as committed to by the

government includes Maritime Patrols: Deterring threats to maritime security

within Haitian territorial waters; Port Security: Securing strategic ports to

facilitate humanitarian aid and bolster political stability; Preventing Illegal

Migration: Curbing illegal migration and preventing human trafficking;

Countering Illicit Trafficking: Disrupting narcotics, weapons, and contraband

trafficking; Intelligence Cooperation: Collaborating with CARICOM and

international partners to enhance mission effectiveness; Regional Security:

Addressing destabilizing activities to ensure Caribbean safety and Supporting

Political Stability: Creating a secure environment to aid in Haiti’s political

recovery.

When the idea to have Bahamian officers be part of a multi-national contingent

many Bahamians citizens were not in support and the general consensus which

was asked was why send officers and marines to Haiti in essence to fight another

man’s battle?.

In response to such sentiments the National Security Minister explained why

sending troops to Haiti is in the best interest of The Bahamas.

He said, “Well one of their main jobs is to stop migrants from Haiti right? So if

people are leaving Haiti because of instability and when we catch them we have to

actually house them here and pay millions upon millions of dollars to house them

and then millions upon millions of dollars to repatriate them. You are going to pay

tax payers money on addressing the problems in Haiti one way or the other.”

The Government of The Bahamas has congratulated businessman Laurent Saint-

Cyr President of the Transitional Presidential Council of the Republic of Haiti and

reaffirms its commitment to working with Mr. Saint-Cyr, the transitional council,

the government and the people of Haiti to advance the restoration of peace and

security in Haiti.

The transitional council has been appointed ahead of scheduled elections to usher

in a stable government to fight gang violence and change the culture of corruption

and reverse the country’s crippling state of economic insecurity.

Saint-Cyr is meant to be the final head of the council before it completes its task of

holding a presidential election on February 7, 2026. At that point, Saint-Cyr and

the council are expected to hand off power to the election’s winner.

Elections for roles in the federal government are expected to be held in three

stages, starting in November 2025 and ending with February’s presidential race,

but gang violence and attacks could interrupt those plans. Haiti has not held a

presidential election since 2016.

Meanwhile, Mr. Munroe lamented the fact that developed nations have not been

forthcoming in assisting the multi-national force with resources and funding while

donating billions of dollars to Ukraine.

Last week the United States placed a $5 million bounty for information that leads

to the arrest of Haitian gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbeque’ Cherizier, who has since said

he is willing to collaborate with us authorities.

Meanwhile unbridled gang activity and threats of violence have forced Haiti’s

essential services to shut down, including hospitals and roadways, and nearly 1.3

million people have been displaced from their homes.

International reports indicate that the United Nations estimates that close to 5,000

people in Haiti have been killed between October 2024 and June of 2025.