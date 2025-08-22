BY: ARIANNA NEELY

BAHAMA JOURNAL STAFF WRITER

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard has sounded the alarm over what he describes

as a full-blown electricity crisis, hitting households across the country with unprecedented bills

and unreliable service.

Speaking outside the Grand Bahama Power Company, Pintard said Bahamians are facing bills

that in some cases have topped one thousand dollars, forcing families to choose between paying

utilities and covering other basic needs.

“Electricity bills have jumped to shocking levels,” he told supporters. “Some residents have

opened power bills that are well over $1000. This is not a small issue. In fact, this is a crisis. And

it’s not just happening in Grand Bahama. Throughout our family islands and New Providence,

Bahamians are facing rising bills and unreliable service.”

The FNM leader pointed to the company’s recently announced fuel charge, which he said was

“staggering” at nearly 24 cents per kilowatt-hour, climbing to 55 cents once all other fees are

added. By comparison, he noted, residents in Miami pay roughly 14 cents.

While acknowledging the higher cost of island operations, Pintard questioned why Grand

Bahamians are paying nearly four times as much as their U.S. counterparts, particularly since

global oil prices have fallen over the past year.

He also raised doubts about the effectiveness of the company’s fuel hedging program, which is

supposed to keep prices stable. “If they are really hedging,” he argued, “then fuel prices should

not be as unpredictable and it should not vary as it has been over the last several months.”

Pintard did not limit his criticism to the power company. He called on the Grand Bahama Port

Authority to step up its role as regulator, saying it cannot “sit on its hands” while residents bear

the weight of surging costs. He also accused the Davis administration of turning a blind eye to

mounting complaints until one of its own members of parliament received a high bill.

“No response from the government. No serious plan,” Pintard said. “Nothing until one of its own

members of parliament got a high bill. Only then did they put out a press release.”

The FNM leader demanded full transparency from the Grand Bahama Power Company on its

hedging practices and the continuation of a hurricane recovery surcharge. He also called for

urgent investments in new infrastructure and a more affordable mix of fuels to bring relief to

consumers.

Beyond the technical fixes, Pintard urged Bahamians to take action themselves, by writing to

their representatives, sharing their experiences publicly, and demanding accountability.

“It’s about holding those in power accountable,” he declared. “We in the Free National

Movement, we are fighting for you. And we will not stop until your voices are heard and your

burdens are lifted and you receive the service and the respect you deserve.”

Pintard closed by reminding residents that electricity is not a luxury, but a necessity, and pledged

that his party would continue pressing for answers and relief on behalf of struggling families.