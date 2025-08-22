BY: ARIANNA NEELY
BAHAMA JOURNAL STAFF WRITER
Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard has sounded the alarm over what he describes
as a full-blown electricity crisis, hitting households across the country with unprecedented bills
and unreliable service.
Speaking outside the Grand Bahama Power Company, Pintard said Bahamians are facing bills
that in some cases have topped one thousand dollars, forcing families to choose between paying
utilities and covering other basic needs.
“Electricity bills have jumped to shocking levels,” he told supporters. “Some residents have
opened power bills that are well over $1000. This is not a small issue. In fact, this is a crisis. And
it’s not just happening in Grand Bahama. Throughout our family islands and New Providence,
Bahamians are facing rising bills and unreliable service.”
The FNM leader pointed to the company’s recently announced fuel charge, which he said was
“staggering” at nearly 24 cents per kilowatt-hour, climbing to 55 cents once all other fees are
added. By comparison, he noted, residents in Miami pay roughly 14 cents.
While acknowledging the higher cost of island operations, Pintard questioned why Grand
Bahamians are paying nearly four times as much as their U.S. counterparts, particularly since
global oil prices have fallen over the past year.
He also raised doubts about the effectiveness of the company’s fuel hedging program, which is
supposed to keep prices stable. “If they are really hedging,” he argued, “then fuel prices should
not be as unpredictable and it should not vary as it has been over the last several months.”
Pintard did not limit his criticism to the power company. He called on the Grand Bahama Port
Authority to step up its role as regulator, saying it cannot “sit on its hands” while residents bear
the weight of surging costs. He also accused the Davis administration of turning a blind eye to
mounting complaints until one of its own members of parliament received a high bill.
“No response from the government. No serious plan,” Pintard said. “Nothing until one of its own
members of parliament got a high bill. Only then did they put out a press release.”
The FNM leader demanded full transparency from the Grand Bahama Power Company on its
hedging practices and the continuation of a hurricane recovery surcharge. He also called for
urgent investments in new infrastructure and a more affordable mix of fuels to bring relief to
consumers.
Beyond the technical fixes, Pintard urged Bahamians to take action themselves, by writing to
their representatives, sharing their experiences publicly, and demanding accountability.
“It’s about holding those in power accountable,” he declared. “We in the Free National
Movement, we are fighting for you. And we will not stop until your voices are heard and your
burdens are lifted and you receive the service and the respect you deserve.”
Pintard closed by reminding residents that electricity is not a luxury, but a necessity, and pledged
that his party would continue pressing for answers and relief on behalf of struggling families.