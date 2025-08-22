By Maliyah Connolly
Journal Staff Writer
Back in July, Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles mentioned that there is a
large shortage of police officers across the nation. It was stated that at the
beginning of the year, roughly 2,656 officers were on the Royal Bahamas Police
Force but the number got smaller throughout the year due to retirement and
resignations. “We wish them all the best,” she added. “But we believe that if we
can get another 2,000 officers to police the entire Commonwealth, we would be in
good standing.”
The Royal Bahamas Police Force continues to grapple with a longstanding
manpower crisis, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe. Earlier
this year, he revealed that when the Davis administration took office in 2021, the
force was already facing a deficit of roughly 900 officers. He blamed the shortfall
on inconsistent recruitment practices under the former administration, compounded
by steady losses from retirements, dismissals, resignations, and deaths.
A manpower audit conducted in 2021 by the Ministry of National Security’s
Research and Development Section underscored the depth of the issue. The audit
showed that while the force had 837 constables at the time, it required nearly 800
more to meet operational demands. Meanwhile, the leadership structure was
described as overly saturated with senior officers. Researchers raised concerns
about an apparent lack of knowledge-sharing at the top, which they said was
weakening the overall effectiveness of the organisation.
“Although the force is top-heavy, the strength in numbers among senior ranks is
not translating into effective, evidence-based leadership,” the report noted, calling
for a clearer connection between rank and responsibility.
Yesterday, Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles appeared as a special guest at
the Ministry of Education’s annual conclave ceremony, where she addressed
members of the media on the role the Royal Bahamas Police Force is playing in
ensuring school safety for the upcoming academic year. She emphasized the
importance of collaboration between police officers and school security personnel
in actively monitoring campuses to keep students, teachers, parents, and guardians
safe.
Commissioner Knowles acknowledged the ongoing shortage of police officers but
was quick to commend the commitment of those currently serving. She noted that,
despite the staffing challenges, the dedication of officers has ensured that public
safety is not compromised. However, she expressed confidence that the force will
meet its recruitment goals, which are essential not only for maintaining security in
schools but across the entire nation.
“We do need police officers on the police force,” Knowles stated. “All our major
islands, and many of the cays have police stations and departments that need to be
properly manned. And so, just as the people in New Providence need to see the
police on a 24-hour basis, so are the people in Ragged Island and so are the people
in Mayaguana, should have the same kind of police coverage.”
The Royal Bahamas Police Force is encouraging all citizens to play their part in
keeping the country safe, either by joining the force or supporting its mission to
protect communities throughout the Bahamas.