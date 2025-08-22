By Maliyah Connolly

Journal Staff Writer



Back in July, Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles mentioned that there is a

large shortage of police officers across the nation. It was stated that at the

beginning of the year, roughly 2,656 officers were on the Royal Bahamas Police

Force but the number got smaller throughout the year due to retirement and

resignations. “We wish them all the best,” she added. “But we believe that if we

can get another 2,000 officers to police the entire Commonwealth, we would be in

good standing.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force continues to grapple with a longstanding

manpower crisis, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe. Earlier

this year, he revealed that when the Davis administration took office in 2021, the

force was already facing a deficit of roughly 900 officers. He blamed the shortfall

on inconsistent recruitment practices under the former administration, compounded

by steady losses from retirements, dismissals, resignations, and deaths.

A manpower audit conducted in 2021 by the Ministry of National Security’s

Research and Development Section underscored the depth of the issue. The audit

showed that while the force had 837 constables at the time, it required nearly 800

more to meet operational demands. Meanwhile, the leadership structure was

described as overly saturated with senior officers. Researchers raised concerns

about an apparent lack of knowledge-sharing at the top, which they said was

weakening the overall effectiveness of the organisation.

“Although the force is top-heavy, the strength in numbers among senior ranks is

not translating into effective, evidence-based leadership,” the report noted, calling

for a clearer connection between rank and responsibility.

Yesterday, Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles appeared as a special guest at

the Ministry of Education’s annual conclave ceremony, where she addressed

members of the media on the role the Royal Bahamas Police Force is playing in

ensuring school safety for the upcoming academic year. She emphasized the

importance of collaboration between police officers and school security personnel

in actively monitoring campuses to keep students, teachers, parents, and guardians

safe.

Commissioner Knowles acknowledged the ongoing shortage of police officers but

was quick to commend the commitment of those currently serving. She noted that,

despite the staffing challenges, the dedication of officers has ensured that public

safety is not compromised. However, she expressed confidence that the force will

meet its recruitment goals, which are essential not only for maintaining security in

schools but across the entire nation.

“We do need police officers on the police force,” Knowles stated. “All our major

islands, and many of the cays have police stations and departments that need to be

properly manned. And so, just as the people in New Providence need to see the

police on a 24-hour basis, so are the people in Ragged Island and so are the people

in Mayaguana, should have the same kind of police coverage.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is encouraging all citizens to play their part in

keeping the country safe, either by joining the force or supporting its mission to

protect communities throughout the Bahamas.