BY CLEMIA NEELY

Journal Staff Writer

With the looming trade and tariff wars between nations like the U.S.A, Canada,

and Mexico and the coinciding rise in prices and sourcing of new products from

different countries other than traditional trade partners, the Consumer Protection

Commission (CPC) is taking additional steps to protect Bahamian consumers.

Senator Randy Rolle, Chairman of the CPC, says, “working in tandem with the

Ministry of Labor, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, Bahamas Trade Commission,

and Consumer Affairs, the CPC is working towards stronger enforcement of laws

regarding these types of violations.

“The Consumer Protection Act 2023, which gives the CPC its legislative powers,

addresses certain expectations of providers of goods and services. And certainly,

price gouging, especially beyond breadbasket items, qualifies as unfair trade

practice, which falls within the purview of the CPC.”

Senator Rolle states that his team continues to conduct site visits to inspect the

shelves of various providers to ensure that prices are fair and reasonable for

consumers.

He adds, “consumers call our hotlines and our main office daily to complain about

various issues plaguing them. From providers refusing to give refunds when it’s

clearly a defective good, purchases including expired items that are also outdated,

that is egregious to even offer them as a discount, and then, of course, price

gouging.”

He adds, “this is certainly a source of contention for consumers, and my team and

my Board of Commissioners are still in discussions and crafting out advisory

proposal for Minister Michael Halkitis in regards suggesting the amendments to

our act that will speak in depth, specifically to this violation.”

In addition, Senator Rolle claims that he and his team are serious about protecting

consumers from the malpractice of businesses by addressing and enforcing the

rights of consumers.