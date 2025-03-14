By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal Staff Writer

Police are investigating a suspected suicide that has left a 46-year-old male

deceased. This incident occurred at a residence on Royal Palm Street on

Wednesday, 12th March, 2025. According to initial reports, shortly after 9:00 p.m.,

the individual was found inside a home hanging by a cord from the ceiling in a

bedroom by a family member.

The Police, His Majesty’s Coroner and Emergency Medical Personnel visited the

scene. The body was examined but no signs of life were found. Investigations were

ongoing up to press time.

Suicide and suicide attempts continue to be a major concern for local health and

government authorities with this latest incident being the fifth suicide already

recorded for 2025.

It follows the death of 63-year-old caucasian man who was found hanging from a

private dock on Guana Cay in the Abaco’s with an object around his neck around

3pm on Wednesday March 5 th .

Prior to that a 39-year-old man was found hanging from an object around his neck

at a residence on Fritz Lane off East Street on February 20 th .

Also, a well-known real estate agent on Grand Bahama a 36-year-old male was

found dead in a bushy area off the Grand Bahama Highway on February 18 th

suffering from a gunshot wound. A firearm and ammunition were found near his

body.

And on Tuesday January 4 th in the first suicide incident of the year, police were

called to a home on Jennie Street off Robinson Road where an elderly man was

found hanging from the ceiling with no signs of life.

There was a 33 percent increase in suicides in 2024 when there were eight

incidents up from six in 2023. There were eight victims in 2024-four males and

four females.

Additionally, suicide attempts are also of concern with six recorded for 2025.

There were 50 attempted suicides in 2024 which was a 38 percent decrease from

the 80 attempted suicides in 2023. There were 43 attempted suicides in 2022.

The Bahamas is one of approximately 25 countries that still classify suicide

attempts and suicides as a crime, something local advocates are seeking to have the

government change.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Suicide Prevention Tips

➢ ASK: “Are you thinking about suicide?” It’s not an easy question, but it can

help start a conversation. Studies show that asking people if they are suicidal does

not increase suicidal behavior or thoughts.

➢ BE THERE: Listening without judgment is key to learning the person’s thoughts

and feelings. Research suggests acknowledging and talking about suicide may

reduce suicidal thoughts.

➢ HELP KEEP THEM SAFE: Reducing access to highly lethal items or places can

help prevent suicide. Hence, this can help the person stay safe when suicidal

thoughts arise.

➢ HELP THEM CONNECT: Connecting the person with the Suicide prevention

initiatives and other community resources can give them a safety net when needed.

You can also help them reach out to a trusted family member, friend, spiritual

advisor, or mental health professional.

➢ FOLLOW UP: Staying in touch with the person after they have experienced a

crisis or been discharged from care can make a difference. Studies show that

supportive, ongoing contact can play an important role in suicide prevention.

For additional information, please contact: • The Bahamas Crisis Centre at 1-242-

328-0922 or • Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre at 1-242-364-9600.