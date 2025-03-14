By Gerrino J. Saunders
Journal Staff Writer
Joined by the Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases
Programme, Dr Nikkiah Forbes during a press conference at the Ministry of Health
Dr. Michael Darville the Minister of Health and Wellness shared important public
health information regarding a recent trend in Sexually Transmitted Infections
(STIs).
He said the Ministry’s Infectious Diseases Unit monitors trends in STIs and HIV
and recent data has revealed there was an increase in reported chlamydia cases in
the month of February. Chlamydia is a bacterial infection that is transmitted
sexually.
According to the health minister between January and February this year a notable
rise in laboratory-confirmed chlamydia cases was observed.
In February, there were 131 reported cases which is a significant rise compared to
the unit’s typical monthly totals.
He said according to the data, the two most affected age groups are those 15 to 19
years and 20 to 24 years, each accounting for approximately 27% of the reported
cases.
Dr. Darville said, “this uptick in cases is a cause for concern as chlamydia is one of
the most common STIs. When left untreated, it can lead to serious health
complications, particularly for women, including infertility and pregnancy-related
issues.
“Additionally, an increase in one STI may also signify a risk for the transmission
of other infections, such as gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV.”
Continuing he said, “in response to the increase in numbers that we have seen in
country, the Ministry of Health & Wellness is strengthening its public health
efforts by increasing public awareness through education and outreach and
expanding access to testing and treatment services.”
He recommended that all sexually active individuals should take charge of their
health and:
Get tested regularly for STIs and HIV because knowing your status is key to
early detection and treatment.
Practice safer sex by using protection such as condoms.
Seek medical care immediately if you experience symptoms.
He said the Ministry of Health & Wellness remains committed to safeguarding
public health and ensuring that accurate information, essential resources, and
quality healthcare services are available and accessible to everyone.