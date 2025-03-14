By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal Staff Writer

Joined by the Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases

Programme, Dr Nikkiah Forbes during a press conference at the Ministry of Health

Dr. Michael Darville the Minister of Health and Wellness shared important public

health information regarding a recent trend in Sexually Transmitted Infections

(STIs).

He said the Ministry’s Infectious Diseases Unit monitors trends in STIs and HIV

and recent data has revealed there was an increase in reported chlamydia cases in

the month of February. Chlamydia is a bacterial infection that is transmitted

sexually.

According to the health minister between January and February this year a notable

rise in laboratory-confirmed chlamydia cases was observed.

In February, there were 131 reported cases which is a significant rise compared to

the unit’s typical monthly totals.

He said according to the data, the two most affected age groups are those 15 to 19

years and 20 to 24 years, each accounting for approximately 27% of the reported

cases.

Dr. Darville said, “this uptick in cases is a cause for concern as chlamydia is one of

the most common STIs. When left untreated, it can lead to serious health

complications, particularly for women, including infertility and pregnancy-related

issues.

“Additionally, an increase in one STI may also signify a risk for the transmission

of other infections, such as gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV.”

Continuing he said, “in response to the increase in numbers that we have seen in

country, the Ministry of Health & Wellness is strengthening its public health

efforts by increasing public awareness through education and outreach and

expanding access to testing and treatment services.”

He recommended that all sexually active individuals should take charge of their

health and:

 Get tested regularly for STIs and HIV because knowing your status is key to

early detection and treatment.

 Practice safer sex by using protection such as condoms.

 Seek medical care immediately if you experience symptoms.

He said the Ministry of Health & Wellness remains committed to safeguarding

public health and ensuring that accurate information, essential resources, and

quality healthcare services are available and accessible to everyone.