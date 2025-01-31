Shenia Roberts

Journal Staff Writer

On Monday 27 th January Prime Minister Phillip Brave Davis attended the opening ceremony of

the University of The Bahamas Law Society’s Legal Week and officially declared the week of

events open.

During his remarks Prime Minister Davis expressed his excitement to be a part of the occasion

and commended the University of The Bahamas for facilitating the discussion and “bringing the

best and brightest minds together in a forum to discuss and debate the legal challenges and

opportunities facing us.”

He also recognised several law officials whom he says have been instrumental in preparing the

new generation of lawyers and legal aides.

He then went on to address some of the major judicial issues we face while explaining what the

government has done so far to target these areas. Prime Minister Davis emphasized that one of

the major judicial issues has been the lack of innovation and modernisation as it relates to

judicial processes and records.

Moreover he stressed that we must keep up with the technical legal advancements around the

world saying that “as a region, we recognise the need to invest heavily in technological

innovation. After all, digitalisation is a part of the three biggest changes impacting the world –

what we refer to as the triple transition of climate change, digitalisation, and social justice. We

must ensure that our legal system is keeping pace with these rapid global changes”.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister noted that significant steps have been made in this direction as

he reflects on the rapid switch from in-person to virtual during the Covid 19 pandemic. He

expressed that “in many ways, we were forced to swiftly and aggressively adopt new

technologies.

Technologies supporting widespread digital recording, digital meetings, digital hearings, cloud-

based storage, and remote access were all rolled out at record speed. We must not let this

momentum subside.” Prime Minister Davis stressed the importance of these advancements and

shed light on the fact that Covid 19 kickstarted the digitization of many governmental agencies.

The prime minister also recognised the implementation of the electronic filing system for our

Supreme Courts as a major step forward as well as the building of new courts specifically the

new juvenile facility. He noted that amendments to specific Acts brought in over the past few

years must continue to advance as we work toward the swift and effective administration of

justice.

Additionally, Prime Minister Davis sought to speak directly to the aspiring legal professionals

expressing to them the importance of their role in society.

PM Davis encouraged the students to remain focused and diligent in their studies and to start

creating a legacy now.

He said “you are called on to be, among other things, a voice for the weak, powerless and

voiceless; to ensure justice is always evenly served. In doing so, you will promote social order,

civility, equity, peace, and the protection of individual rights and freedoms.”

He emphasized that The Bahamas has sustained one of the oldest and most stable democracies in

the western hemisphere thanks to our bright legal minds and therefore admonished the upcoming

legal professionals to understand the role they will play in society.

He assured the aspiring lawyers that opportunities will always be made available to them saying

“My charge to you today is to continue to take up the mantle, confront the biggest challenges to

making this world a better place, and you will never lack for opportunities as an attorney.”

As he concluded he encouraged the aspiring lawyers and wished them well in their endeavours

reminding them that “innovation is not optional; it must come as naturally to us as breathing”.

Prime Minister Davis formally thanked the Law Society of the University of The Bahamas for

their invitation and officially declared Legal Week 2025 to be opened.