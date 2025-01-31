By Shenia Roberts

Journal Staff Writer



Weeks after a man was arrested in St Vincent for attempting to travel with a fraudulent Bahamian

passport Acting Chief Passport Officer and Ambassador At Large in Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nicolas

Symonette gave an update on government efforts to eliminate fraudulent Bahamian Passports which

can become an issue of national security.

During an interview with media at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday Dr Symonette shared that

the Passport Office has an ongoing verification process year-round. He explained that for any document

to be processed the person submitting must provide valid documentation.

He said “the audit process is a part of our checks and balances we do it on a routine basis based on any

information that comes forward whether it be a document that looks fraudulent and that’s how we

prove fraudulent documents or identities. That’s not something that is unusual to us.”

Additionally, he noted that verification of documents is also made priority due to an uptick in individuals

wanting to get name changes with the use of affidavits. He expressed that in order to do this or any

process at the passport office, documents must be verified.

Symonette also shared that a recent joint audit was conducted by the department of immigration, the

passport office and the national insurance board and emphasized that this was instrumental in

understanding what work needs to be done in all industries. Nevertheless, he expressed that his

department is keeping its eye open for this issue and reassured the public that all documents will be

properly verified

He stressed that it is the ministry’s aim to disperse the relevant information to the public consequently

he noted that all requirements are listed online for the perusal of anyone looking to have a service done.