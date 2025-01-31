By Shenia Roberts
Journal Staff Writer
Weeks after a man was arrested in St Vincent for attempting to travel with a fraudulent Bahamian
passport Acting Chief Passport Officer and Ambassador At Large in Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nicolas
Symonette gave an update on government efforts to eliminate fraudulent Bahamian Passports which
can become an issue of national security.
During an interview with media at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday Dr Symonette shared that
the Passport Office has an ongoing verification process year-round. He explained that for any document
to be processed the person submitting must provide valid documentation.
He said “the audit process is a part of our checks and balances we do it on a routine basis based on any
information that comes forward whether it be a document that looks fraudulent and that’s how we
prove fraudulent documents or identities. That’s not something that is unusual to us.”
Additionally, he noted that verification of documents is also made priority due to an uptick in individuals
wanting to get name changes with the use of affidavits. He expressed that in order to do this or any
process at the passport office, documents must be verified.
Symonette also shared that a recent joint audit was conducted by the department of immigration, the
passport office and the national insurance board and emphasized that this was instrumental in
understanding what work needs to be done in all industries. Nevertheless, he expressed that his
department is keeping its eye open for this issue and reassured the public that all documents will be
properly verified
He stressed that it is the ministry’s aim to disperse the relevant information to the public consequently
he noted that all requirements are listed online for the perusal of anyone looking to have a service done.