BY: LATONYA ROBERTS
Journal Staff Writer
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell told media representatives that “I
never stopped campaigning”, a comment that came at a press conference on
Monday when the minister was asked about his “election tactics”. The minister
says he continues to go above and beyond for not only his Fox Hill Constituency
but the country as well and with the 2026 general elections approaching many
assume it’s all a ruse.
“I run a perpetual campaign from the time the election was finished… I never
stopped campaigning”, he said.
He added, “it’s my intention to beat the Free National Movement. They don’t
deserve to come back to this country’s governance. They ran the country badly. My
example of that is the swimming pool in Fox Hill was green the entire time they
were in power. They couldn’t even keep the swimming pool blue for God’s sake.
So, what basis would they even be coming back to Bahamian people? They gat to
be joking.”
Mitchell said that they intend to beat the opposition in the next election.
“Whenever the election is called, it is our intention to beat the Free National
Movement of their poor record of governance in this country.”
Alluding to the public for their affirmative action in canceling out a party once
something is done that they do not agree with, Mitchell asked the public to give the
PLP a fair chance to continue their work transitioning into the next election.
“We have said that the country needs to have stability, stability comes with two
terms. We know that the country has suffered because one party wins and they
cancel out what the other party does, and that needs to stop. The public needs a
period of stability in the country. Let’s have a stable platform”, he said.
The Progressive Liberal Party came into office in 2021, two years post Hurricane
Dorian, and one year after the Covid-19 pandemic. The state of the economy took
a major hit, however with immense dedication and hard work the governing party
helped the economy to progress well.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2024 report revealed that the Bahamian
economy staged a remarkable recovery expanding by just 1.8 percent, with
inflation said to be moderately negative, however the cost of living remains high.