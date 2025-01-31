BY: LATONYA ROBERTS

Journal Staff Writer

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell told media representatives that “I

never stopped campaigning”, a comment that came at a press conference on

Monday when the minister was asked about his “election tactics”. The minister

says he continues to go above and beyond for not only his Fox Hill Constituency

but the country as well and with the 2026 general elections approaching many

assume it’s all a ruse.

“I run a perpetual campaign from the time the election was finished… I never

stopped campaigning”, he said.

He added, “it’s my intention to beat the Free National Movement. They don’t

deserve to come back to this country’s governance. They ran the country badly. My

example of that is the swimming pool in Fox Hill was green the entire time they

were in power. They couldn’t even keep the swimming pool blue for God’s sake.

So, what basis would they even be coming back to Bahamian people? They gat to

be joking.”

Mitchell said that they intend to beat the opposition in the next election.

“Whenever the election is called, it is our intention to beat the Free National

Movement of their poor record of governance in this country.”

Alluding to the public for their affirmative action in canceling out a party once

something is done that they do not agree with, Mitchell asked the public to give the

PLP a fair chance to continue their work transitioning into the next election.

“We have said that the country needs to have stability, stability comes with two

terms. We know that the country has suffered because one party wins and they

cancel out what the other party does, and that needs to stop. The public needs a

period of stability in the country. Let’s have a stable platform”, he said.

The Progressive Liberal Party came into office in 2021, two years post Hurricane

Dorian, and one year after the Covid-19 pandemic. The state of the economy took

a major hit, however with immense dedication and hard work the governing party

helped the economy to progress well.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2024 report revealed that the Bahamian

economy staged a remarkable recovery expanding by just 1.8 percent, with

inflation said to be moderately negative, however the cost of living remains high.