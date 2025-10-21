By Tynia Brown
Journal Staff Writer
Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has sharply criticized Prime Minister Philip Davis, accusing
his administration of betraying the trust of Bahamian workers and failing to honor promises
made to unions and public servants.
Speaking during an address at the Free National Movement headquarters this week, responding
to the Prime Minister’s national address, Pintard said it was “a shame” that the same prime
minister who spoke at National Heroes Day ceremonies honoring Bahamian men and women for
their service now refuses to “honor his word” to the country’s workforce.”
“The Prime Minister cannot be serious about fairness,” Pintard declared, “when there remains
such a massive difference in salary and benefits between top officials and the average public
servant.”
He charged that the government continues to spend excessively on high-priced consultants, more
than $80 million a year, while thousands of workers still wait for overdue salary increases and
permanent status confirmations. Pintard alleged that some retired individuals have been re-hired
at higher pay while younger employees seeking advancement have been sidelined.
“The government has made billions over the last four years,” Pintard said. “Yet Bahamians are
struggling more than ever to make ends meet. If the economy is doing so well, why are one in
five young Bahamians out of work?”
The Free National Movement leader also accused the Davis administration of breaking
commitments made in a memorandum of understanding signed with unions before the 2021
general election. “The same prime minister who signed that agreement has now backtracked on
those promises,” he said.
Pintard argued that the growing mistrust between workers and government stems from
inconsistent statements by Cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister himself. He cited entities
such as National Insurance and Bahamas Power and Light, claiming that Davis often reverses or
contradicts his own ministers once public backlash arises.
“It’s a matter of trust,” Pintard said. “Workers expect that the Prime Minister’s word, and his
ministers’ words, are trustworthy. In leadership, trust is the most valuable currency.”
The opposition leader outlined what he described as the FNM’s plan for a more transparent and
respectful relationship with public servants. His proposals included publishing government
timelines and funding sources for commitments, creating a standing workers’ council to address
issues before they escalate, and improving conditions in schools, clinics, and government offices.