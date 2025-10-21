By Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has sharply criticized Prime Minister Philip Davis, accusing

his administration of betraying the trust of Bahamian workers and failing to honor promises

made to unions and public servants.

Speaking during an address at the Free National Movement headquarters this week, responding

to the Prime Minister’s national address, Pintard said it was “a shame” that the same prime

minister who spoke at National Heroes Day ceremonies honoring Bahamian men and women for

their service now refuses to “honor his word” to the country’s workforce.”

“The Prime Minister cannot be serious about fairness,” Pintard declared, “when there remains

such a massive difference in salary and benefits between top officials and the average public

servant.”

He charged that the government continues to spend excessively on high-priced consultants, more

than $80 million a year, while thousands of workers still wait for overdue salary increases and

permanent status confirmations. Pintard alleged that some retired individuals have been re-hired

at higher pay while younger employees seeking advancement have been sidelined.

“The government has made billions over the last four years,” Pintard said. “Yet Bahamians are

struggling more than ever to make ends meet. If the economy is doing so well, why are one in

five young Bahamians out of work?”

The Free National Movement leader also accused the Davis administration of breaking

commitments made in a memorandum of understanding signed with unions before the 2021

general election. “The same prime minister who signed that agreement has now backtracked on

those promises,” he said.

Pintard argued that the growing mistrust between workers and government stems from

inconsistent statements by Cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister himself. He cited entities

such as National Insurance and Bahamas Power and Light, claiming that Davis often reverses or

contradicts his own ministers once public backlash arises.

“It’s a matter of trust,” Pintard said. “Workers expect that the Prime Minister’s word, and his

ministers’ words, are trustworthy. In leadership, trust is the most valuable currency.”

The opposition leader outlined what he described as the FNM’s plan for a more transparent and

respectful relationship with public servants. His proposals included publishing government

timelines and funding sources for commitments, creating a standing workers’ council to address

issues before they escalate, and improving conditions in schools, clinics, and government offices.