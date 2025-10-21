By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

After long negotiations, funding has been secured for Grand Bahama’s

international airport and airports in North Eleuthera and Georgetown Exuma

through the Saudi Fund for Development, according to Minister of Tourism,

Investments and Aviation, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Coooper.

Speaking at the 2025 Exuma Business Outlook on Thursday the Minister of

Tourism Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said it came after renewed

negotiations.

“Some time ago I negotiated with the Saudi Fund for Development for these

airports, and we expect the draw down to happen soon and the works, they are to

progress quickly,” he said, “In fact I should also tell you that as I foreshadowed a

few weeks ago I can confirm that week the Saudi Fund for Development has

agreed to reallocate funding originally sourced for George Town, Exuma and North

Eleuthera that are now underway, they have agree to reallocate for the construction

of the Grand Bahama International Airport. That’s significant progress. We are

expanding economic opportunities all across the islands of The Bahamas,” Mr.

Cooper said.

While all three of the airport projects are critical the stalled renovations to the

Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) have been in the spotlight especially

because of its connection to the sale and redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan

Resort in Freeport, Representatives of the investment company Concord Wilshire a

few months ago told the media that the airport is critical to the success of their

investment project.

Despite its current dilapidated state of the international airport, in May Minister

Cooper revealed that airlift on Grand Bahama had increased by 11.6 percent

suggesting a newly developed state of the art airport would boost those numbers

even higher.

Last month Mr. Cooper confirmed that progress in the GBIA had stalled after the

private partners pegged to lead the $200m project failed to secure financing.

The government had initially hoped that financing for the airport would have

been provided by a consortium featuring the Manchester Airport Group which

would have had a management agreement to operate the facility. There are also a

number of Bahamian firms invested in the project.

Speaking to reporters while touring the downtown straw market in Nassau

recently Mr. Cooper said, “Regrettably, the funding had not happened. We are at

the moment organising alternative funding. Whilst I cannot speak to that today, I

can tell you that we are making progress and in due course I will be making a

further statement.”

The official opposition has hammered the Davis administration over delays in the

redevelopment of the airport and the Grand Lucayan.

The government bought the airport facility in April 2021. The public-private

model was meant to mirror the arrangement at Lynden Pindling International

Airport, with the state owning the facility and private partners managing

operations.