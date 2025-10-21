Tynia Brown
Journal Staff Writer
Deputy Chairman of the Parade Management Committee, Calvin Greene, is
assuring the public that the quality and standard of Junkanoo will not diminish
under the newly appointed management structure.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Greene said the Parade Management
Committee (PMC) was appointed by the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC), the
statutory body established in 1996, to manage and execute the upcoming Junkanoo
parades.
“Our job is to make sure the parades happen, and that they happen well,” Greene
said. “When patrons leave Bay Street saying, ‘Hey, we had a great parade,’ we’ll
know that we’ve done a wonderful job.”
Greene, who has been involved in Junkanoo for more than two decades, said that
while the management structure has changed, the public can expect the same level
of excellence, if not higher. “Nothing will be lost,” he emphasized. “We will
continue to build on what has been done before and ensure every detail is in
place.”
He added that the committee is currently in its planning phase, finalizing the
judging pool and human resource teams, while also preparing to meet with
Junkanoo leaders to ratify updated parade rules. Among the key changes, Greene
announced that all A-groups will compete, with no exhibition category, and that
disqualifications will be replaced by point deductions.
Greene also dismissed concerns about potential drops in attendance due to the shift
in management. “Junkanoo is part of the Bahamian psyche,” he said. “People will
come out, they’ll enjoy themselves, and they’ll have an even better time.”
Pressed on reports of division between the two bodies, that being the JCNP and the
NJC, Greene refused to engage in controversy. “I won’t speak to that,” he said
when asked whether some groups were excluded from the transition process. “I’m
just here to make sure we have a wonderful parade, that’s what I’m here for.”
Turning to festival activities Angelique McKay, Director of the Orange Economy
Unit at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Deputy Chair of the Bahamas
Junkanoo Festival, unveiled plans for a new Bahamas Junkanoo Festival, a national
event set to span from December 18th to January 1st.
McKay described the festival as a multi-agency collaboration involving the
Ministries of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Culture, Economic Affairs, Agriculture,
and Works, along with the Nassau Downtown Partnership. She said the festival
aims to expand opportunities for Junkanoo artists and creatives across the country.
“The Bahamas Junkanoo Festival will feature seven days of activities between
December 18 and January 1,” McKay explained. “It will allow our vocalists,
dancers, and Junkanoo artists to monetize what they love, the creative arts of
Junkanoo.”
McKay added that one of the highlights of the festival will be a special parade
designed for visitors. “We’ve had calls for years for our visitors to be able to
experience Junkanoo from the inside,” she said. “This will not be on Christmas or
New Year’s morning, but it will give tourists that same joyous and elated feeling.
They’ll be able to ‘rush’ with us.”
She noted that the festival will include a day devoted to the religious community,
as well as vendor opportunities for Bahamian creatives under the “Authentically
Bahamian” initiative.
Meanwhile, Kishlane Smith, Deputy Co-Chair of the National Junkanoo
Committee, announced a packed schedule for Family Island and Junior Junkanoo
parades. The Family Island calendar begins on December 27th in Hatchet Bay,
Eleuthera, followed by Exuma on January 3rd, and Grand Bahama from January
9th through January 12th. The National Junior Junkanoo Parade will take place on
January 28th on Bay Street.
Smith said the NJC has partnered with local businesses, hotels, and corporate
sponsors across the islands to support each parade and encourage domestic
tourism. “We want Junkanooers throughout the country to participate, return to
their origin, and give back to their communities,” she said.
With the season approaching, Greene reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to
excellence. “We’re moving full steam ahead,” he said. “Every day, things are
falling into place to ensure we have successful parades this Christmas and New
Year’s morning, the greatest show on earth.”