Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer

Deputy Chairman of the Parade Management Committee, Calvin Greene, is

assuring the public that the quality and standard of Junkanoo will not diminish

under the newly appointed management structure.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Greene said the Parade Management

Committee (PMC) was appointed by the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC), the

statutory body established in 1996, to manage and execute the upcoming Junkanoo

parades.

“Our job is to make sure the parades happen, and that they happen well,” Greene

said. “When patrons leave Bay Street saying, ‘Hey, we had a great parade,’ we’ll

know that we’ve done a wonderful job.”

Greene, who has been involved in Junkanoo for more than two decades, said that

while the management structure has changed, the public can expect the same level

of excellence, if not higher. “Nothing will be lost,” he emphasized. “We will

continue to build on what has been done before and ensure every detail is in

place.”

He added that the committee is currently in its planning phase, finalizing the

judging pool and human resource teams, while also preparing to meet with

Junkanoo leaders to ratify updated parade rules. Among the key changes, Greene

announced that all A-groups will compete, with no exhibition category, and that

disqualifications will be replaced by point deductions.

Greene also dismissed concerns about potential drops in attendance due to the shift

in management. “Junkanoo is part of the Bahamian psyche,” he said. “People will

come out, they’ll enjoy themselves, and they’ll have an even better time.”

Pressed on reports of division between the two bodies, that being the JCNP and the

NJC, Greene refused to engage in controversy. “I won’t speak to that,” he said

when asked whether some groups were excluded from the transition process. “I’m

just here to make sure we have a wonderful parade, that’s what I’m here for.”

Turning to festival activities Angelique McKay, Director of the Orange Economy

Unit at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Deputy Chair of the Bahamas

Junkanoo Festival, unveiled plans for a new Bahamas Junkanoo Festival, a national

event set to span from December 18th to January 1st.

McKay described the festival as a multi-agency collaboration involving the

Ministries of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Culture, Economic Affairs, Agriculture,

and Works, along with the Nassau Downtown Partnership. She said the festival

aims to expand opportunities for Junkanoo artists and creatives across the country.

“The Bahamas Junkanoo Festival will feature seven days of activities between

December 18 and January 1,” McKay explained. “It will allow our vocalists,

dancers, and Junkanoo artists to monetize what they love, the creative arts of

Junkanoo.”

McKay added that one of the highlights of the festival will be a special parade

designed for visitors. “We’ve had calls for years for our visitors to be able to

experience Junkanoo from the inside,” she said. “This will not be on Christmas or

New Year’s morning, but it will give tourists that same joyous and elated feeling.

They’ll be able to ‘rush’ with us.”

She noted that the festival will include a day devoted to the religious community,

as well as vendor opportunities for Bahamian creatives under the “Authentically

Bahamian” initiative.

Meanwhile, Kishlane Smith, Deputy Co-Chair of the National Junkanoo

Committee, announced a packed schedule for Family Island and Junior Junkanoo

parades. The Family Island calendar begins on December 27th in Hatchet Bay,

Eleuthera, followed by Exuma on January 3rd, and Grand Bahama from January

9th through January 12th. The National Junior Junkanoo Parade will take place on

January 28th on Bay Street.

Smith said the NJC has partnered with local businesses, hotels, and corporate

sponsors across the islands to support each parade and encourage domestic

tourism. “We want Junkanooers throughout the country to participate, return to

their origin, and give back to their communities,” she said.

With the season approaching, Greene reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to

excellence. “We’re moving full steam ahead,” he said. “Every day, things are

falling into place to ensure we have successful parades this Christmas and New

Year’s morning, the greatest show on earth.”