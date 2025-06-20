BY CLEMIA NEELY

Journal Staff Writer

The Member of Parliament for Carmichael, Minister of Housing and Urban

Renewal, Keith Bell, said that for far too many Carmichael residents,

homeownership remains out of reach. Carmichael is an area that has experienced

rapid population growth over the decades. Which is why Minister Bell announced

the development of a new government subdivision in Carmichael.

“I am proud to formally announce that the Government has completed the

acquisition of approximately four acres of land on Vispen Road off St. Vincent

Road for the development of a new government subdivision in Carmichael. This

will mark the first addition of new government housing in Carmichael in decades,

in more than 30 years,” he stated.

Minister Bell stated that the site will accommodate more than 40 affordable homes,

and they expect to commence construction of the first homes shortly. They have

secured the certificate of environmental clearing, and the land has already been

cleared.”

“This new housing subdivision will feature three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes

as well as two-bedroom, one bath homes. All will feature quality finishes including

40-year warranty architectural shingles, hurricane impact grade windows and

much, much more.” He also said, “the Subdivision will also feature a

condominium complex with units targeting persons who want smaller starter

homes, all available through the Government’s new Rent-to-Own Program,

expanding access to affordable homeownership.”

He said that this is not just a housing project, this is the beginning of a new chapter.

A chapter that offers more Carmichael families the opportunity to own homes,

invest in their futures, and raise their children in safe, secure, and modern

surroundings.”

Minister Bell also shared the progress that his Ministry has made to ensure that

people on the Family Islands have access to affordable housing, stating that their

commitment to Family Island housing remains strong and unwavering.

“In San Salvador, construction is nearing completion on a new cluster of Rent-to-

Own homes. While we encountered delays due to global supply chain challenges

and the technical difficulty of building in the Family Islands, we are now in the

final stages of delivery. These homes will provide residents with a pathway to

ownership through our Rent to Own program, no longer as a pilot, but as a

permanent part of our national housing program.”

“In Eleuthera, the homes at the Ocean Hole Subdivision have been completed and

are now occupied, adding much needed additional housing to support the booming

economy of Eleuthera. The Hon Prime Minister has also consented to the transfer

of an additional 35 acres in the Ocean Hole Estates in Eleuthera to facilitate the

expansion of this residential community for residents in South Eleuthera. This area

is experiencing exceptional growth and demand for housing.”

“In Abaco, housing development continues steadily, and we have already put

families in homes in Central Pines and Spring City through our home and ‘Rent to

Own’ programs. We are working to expand these housing programs through new

public-private partnerships. These efforts are critical to accelerating post-Dorian

recovery and meeting rising demand.”

“In Grand Bahama, specifically in the Garden Villas area, the first three derelict

buildings have been acquired, demolition permit applications have been submitted,

and plans for new Rent-to-Own units have been finalized for submission.

Additional Rent-to-Own units are in the permitting phase, with construction to

begin immediately once the formal approvals are complete. Moreover, planning is

progressing for the construction of new affordable homes in West End, and we

expect work to begin before the end of this year.”

Minister Bell said “this is how we build a real, sustainable pipeline of housing

opportunities. Not by shutting down programs or drafting plans that never leave the

drawing board, but by building, acre by acre, community by community.”