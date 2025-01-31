BY: LATONYA ROBERTS
Journal Staff Writer
The Minister responsible for Information and Broadcasting, Myles LaRoda, shut
down rumors that a trip to Washington, D.C for the inauguration of President
Donald Trump was luxury with a total of $200-thousand-dollars in travel expenses.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Anne’s Adrian White raised a statement
about the alleged high funds spent for the trip.
However, when an uproar occurred during the morning proceedings of the House
of Assembly on Wednesday, Minister LaRoda said, “the Broadcasting Cooperation
of The Bahamas wishes to address recent comments regarding ZNS coverage of
President Trump inauguration in Washington, D.C. assertions that the trip cost over
$200k are categorically false and misleading. The total cost of the mission was
$20,757.29 for a nine-member team.”
“Additionally, sponsorships totaling $32,500 was secured on a net revenue of just
under $12,500 for the corporation. This trip was approved by the Chairman of the
BCB on behalf of the board”, he said.
Minister LaRoda said that the trip was vital because not only did the ceremony
reinstate President Trump, but speakers highlighted important topics that can
impact The Bahamas such as climate change, migration, and economics.
He said, “ZNS collaborated with the Bahamas Embassy in Washington to address
significant issues and showcase Bahamian contributions abroad. The event served
as a training and professional development opportunity for ZNS staff, further
strengthening the corporation’s capabilities in delivering high-quality news
coverage. It is important to clarify that all expenses were covered by sponsorship.”
LaRoda also made a stance for the broadcasting network where he said, “Claims
suggesting otherwise are not only inaccurate but disregard the corporation’s
ongoing efforts to secure partnerships and manage operational costs effectively.
“Early planning allowed the team to minimize costs such as securing airline tickets
and utilizing cost-effective accommodation and transportation. ZNS has a mandate
to cover stories that matter to Bahamians, whether within our borders or
internationally,” he said.
Continuing Mr. Laroda said, “this mission exemplified the corporation’s
commitment to keeping the public informed while fostering growth and exposure
for its staff. The success of the initiative underscores ZNS’s ability to
operate efficiently and generate revenue through strategic partnerships even as it
fulfills its duty to provide world-class coverage.
“Special thanks to the Ministry of Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting,
in particular consultant Debbie Bartlett, for the initial invitation for helping to
facilitate important contacts”, he said.
According to documents laid out by LaRoda, Airline tickets totaled $3,222.99 on
American Airlines, Air BnB accommodations were $7,394.30, two rental vehicles
from the company Alamo accumulated to roughly $10,000 and other expenses
$1,000.