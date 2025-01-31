BY: LATONYA ROBERTS

Journal Staff Writer

The Minister responsible for Information and Broadcasting, Myles LaRoda, shut

down rumors that a trip to Washington, D.C for the inauguration of President

Donald Trump was luxury with a total of $200-thousand-dollars in travel expenses.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Anne’s Adrian White raised a statement

about the alleged high funds spent for the trip.

However, when an uproar occurred during the morning proceedings of the House

of Assembly on Wednesday, Minister LaRoda said, “the Broadcasting Cooperation

of The Bahamas wishes to address recent comments regarding ZNS coverage of

President Trump inauguration in Washington, D.C. assertions that the trip cost over

$200k are categorically false and misleading. The total cost of the mission was

$20,757.29 for a nine-member team.”

“Additionally, sponsorships totaling $32,500 was secured on a net revenue of just

under $12,500 for the corporation. This trip was approved by the Chairman of the

BCB on behalf of the board”, he said.

Minister LaRoda said that the trip was vital because not only did the ceremony

reinstate President Trump, but speakers highlighted important topics that can

impact The Bahamas such as climate change, migration, and economics.

He said, “ZNS collaborated with the Bahamas Embassy in Washington to address

significant issues and showcase Bahamian contributions abroad. The event served

as a training and professional development opportunity for ZNS staff, further

strengthening the corporation’s capabilities in delivering high-quality news

coverage. It is important to clarify that all expenses were covered by sponsorship.”

LaRoda also made a stance for the broadcasting network where he said, “Claims

suggesting otherwise are not only inaccurate but disregard the corporation’s

ongoing efforts to secure partnerships and manage operational costs effectively.

“Early planning allowed the team to minimize costs such as securing airline tickets

and utilizing cost-effective accommodation and transportation. ZNS has a mandate

to cover stories that matter to Bahamians, whether within our borders or

internationally,” he said.

Continuing Mr. Laroda said, “this mission exemplified the corporation’s

commitment to keeping the public informed while fostering growth and exposure

for its staff. The success of the initiative underscores ZNS’s ability to

operate efficiently and generate revenue through strategic partnerships even as it

fulfills its duty to provide world-class coverage.

“Special thanks to the Ministry of Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting,

in particular consultant Debbie Bartlett, for the initial invitation for helping to

facilitate important contacts”, he said.

According to documents laid out by LaRoda, Airline tickets totaled $3,222.99 on

American Airlines, Air BnB accommodations were $7,394.30, two rental vehicles

from the company Alamo accumulated to roughly $10,000 and other expenses

$1,000.