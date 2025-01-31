Five members of the United States Congressional Black Caucus visited The Bahamas

from the 24th to the 28th of January, 2025. Those visiting were Congresswoman Joyce

Beatty, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Congresswoman Val Demings, and

Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

The group had an audience with Prime Minister Philip Davis followed by a meeting with

Christina Rolle, Managing Director of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

During the meeting at the Office of The Prime Minister, discussions were focused on

strengthening U.S. relations with the Caribbean.

The CBC is a significant body focused on positively influencing policies towards African

Americans and persons of African descent. Its membership includes four U.S. Senators

and 54 House Representatives.

The Congresswomen are photographed above with Prime Minister Davis; Hon. JoBeth

Coleby-Davis, Minister of Energy and Transport; His Excellency Wendall K. Jones, The

Bahamas Ambassador to the United States and other government officials.