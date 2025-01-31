By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal Staff Writer

Successive governing administrations have cited the logistical challenges when it

comes to securing the nation’s maritime borders as The Bahamas spans across

100,390 square miles, so the executive order by the United States White House for

immediate increased actions to secure all of America’s maritime borders including

those shared with The Bahamas can only be beneficial according to the Minister of

National Security Wayne Munroe, KC.

“If the Coast Guard increases its presence for instance between the northern

Bahamas and the US, there will be very little reason for duplication of those efforts

and we may very well be able to direct The Bahamas maritime efforts elsewhere in

The Bahamas,” said Munroe.

Last Tuesday the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) announced that it will take immediate

actions to enhance the security of all America’s maritime borders including those

shared with The Bahamas.

USCG Admiral Kevin Lunday the Acting Commandant ordered a surge of assets

towards border protection in response to executive orders issued by the White

House.

Adm. Lunday said, increased USCG guard cutters, aircraft, boats and deployable

specialized forces in the region is in part to deter and prevent a maritime mass

migration from Haiti and/or Cuba into the U.S.

In addition to its borders shared with The Bahamas, the increased patrols by the

U.S. also will include the Southeast US border approaching Florida, and the

maritime border between The Bahamas and South Florida. This in addition to The

maritime border around Alaska, Hawai’i, the U.S. territories of Guam, the

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Puerto

Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; The southwest maritime border between the U.S.

and Mexico in the Pacific; The maritime border between Texas and Mexico in the

Gulf of America The USCG will also give support to Customs and Border

Protection on maritime portions of the southwest U.S. border.

Adm. Lunday said, “together, in coordination with the Department of Homeland

Security and Department of Defense teammates, the US Coast Guard will detect,

deter and interdict illegal migration, drug smuggling and other terrorist or hostile

activity before it reaches our border.”

Minister Munroe reminded, “the Royal Bahamas Defense Force operates closely

with the USCG in our efforts to interdict migration, drugs and weapons trafficking

in the region.”

The Bahamas along with the Turks and Caicos Islands have a long relationship of

working together to interdict drugs, weapons and illegal migration flowing north to

the U.S. through a joint operation called Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos

(OPBAT) in which the USCG plays a major role in providing valuable air sea and

land assets that may not be available to small island developing states like The

Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In March of 2024 the USCG reported on the results of a joint operation and the

Royal Bahamas Police Force along with the US Drug Enforcement Administration

interdicting some 391 kilos of cocaine at the Mayaguana airport worth an

estimated value of $7.5 million. The statement their said OPBAT partners

collaborated to interdict the contraband and the arrest of a suspected smuggler.

While the U.S. is increasing its maritime security, the Government of The

Bahamas was already on high alert with increased maritime patrols in the southern

Bahamas as a result of the social and political unrest and gang violence in Haiti

which could result in mass migration to The Bahamas and other countries in the

region.

In March of 2024 while at the Office of the Prime Minister press briefing Royal

Bahamas Defense Force Commodore Dr. Raymond King confirmed that a

blockade had been established as the RBDF works along with regional partners

including Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), the United States Coast

Guard and the Cuban Border Patrol through information and intelligence sharing.

He said, “the reasons for such a considered maritime blockade are as follows: the

mass displacement of Haitians from the capital and metropolitan areas up to some

400,000 ; the jail break of approximately 4,500 inmates of which 3,500 remain at

large, which includes persons accused of the Haitian President’s assassination in

2021; dangerous criminals and members of the various gangs. These persons

present a national security concern to us here in The Bahamas as well as our

neighboring countries.”

Commodore King said the potential of these escapees to flee Haiti to The

Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Cuba, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico,

and the likelihood of their involvement in gang violence and homicides is real.

He said similarly the probability of these escapees to become involved in

transnational activities like weapons, drugs and human trafficking as a source of

funding for their activities is also a possibility.

Dr. King noted that at the time The Bahamas blockade comprised six surface

assets, one aircraft and total force strength of some 120 people at that time.

Additionally he said there are collaborative vessel patrols with the Turks and

Caicos Islands, with coastal personnel from the Turks and Caicos embedded in

Bahamian vessels as ship riders, as well as working closely with the USCG that

also has vessels in the area.