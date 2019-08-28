The Supreme Court granted an injunction yesterday, which ordered that striking junior doctors return to work.

The injunction was granted around at 5:45 p.m. by Justice Ian Winder.

It was ordered that the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) be restrained from contravening sections 76, 77 and 83 of the Industrial Relations Act.

Further, the union was ordered to instruct all of its members to return to work.

It was also ordered that an inter-parties hearing be heard on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. before Justice Winder.

Prior to the injunction being granted, members of the BDU also assembled in Rawson Square yesterday to protest it.

BDU President Dr. Melisande Bassett said, “We are serious and committed to having our issued resolved and we won’t be pushed aside because you don’t want to sit and talk with is.”

“You then push this matter up to the Industrial Tribunal, which really has no power and can’t make any decisions to force or have people give us what is due to us,” she added.

She explained that this will serve any purpose, but delay the union further.

The Public Hospitals Authority later issued a statement explaining that it “expects the resumption of normal operations at it’s hospitals and clinics following an injunction granted by the courts this afternoon advising members of the Bahamas Doctors Union to return to work forthwith.”