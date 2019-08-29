Categorized | National News

Haitians Rescued after Vessel Runs Aground

Posted on 29 August 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Eight Haitian nationals were rescued during a combined effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and OPBAT on Wednesday morning after their vessel ran aground in the southern Bahamas.

The 57-feet wooden cargo freighter â€˜Shamu Tooâ€™ was enoute to Haiti when the vessel experienced mechanical failure. As a result, it ran aground near Hogstyle Reef with the men onboard. 

None of the occupants were injured during the ordeal and received food supply by an OPBAT helicopter. HMBS Durward Knowles under the command of Lieutenant Commander Omarv Saunders assisted with the rescue operation.

The men were taken onboard the Defence Force craft and will be brought to the capital.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook