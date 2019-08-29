Eight Haitian nationals were rescued during a combined effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and OPBAT on Wednesday morning after their vessel ran aground in the southern Bahamas.

The 57-feet wooden cargo freighter â€˜Shamu Tooâ€™ was enoute to Haiti when the vessel experienced mechanical failure. As a result, it ran aground near Hogstyle Reef with the men onboard.

None of the occupants were injured during the ordeal and received food supply by an OPBAT helicopter. HMBS Durward Knowles under the command of Lieutenant Commander Omarv Saunders assisted with the rescue operation.

The men were taken onboard the Defence Force craft and will be brought to the capital.